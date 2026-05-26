Quad Expands Maritime And Infrastructure Initiatives In Indo-Pacific 2026

Quad launches Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Cooperation Initiative to enhance regional security.
New projects announced to boost port infrastructure in the Pacific Islands.
Focus on critical minerals, energy, and supply chain resilience in the Indo-Pacific.
The Quad grouping expanded its focus on critical minerals, energy, and maritime surveillance on Tuesday, unveiling new initiatives to strengthen port infrastructure and enhance regional security amid China’s increasing military presence in the Indo-Pacific.
The announcements followed a meeting of the group’s foreign ministers in New Delhi, chaired by India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The session was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.
According to PTI, the discussions centred on global developments, with a particular emphasis on issues relevant to the Indo-Pacific, given the grouping’s shared interests as maritime democracies. “Much of the discussions and indeed the bilateral exchanges were devoted to the current state of the world,” Jaishankar said after the meeting.
PTI reported that the ministers underscored the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce, reaffirming their commitment to international law. Jaishankar highlighted the Quad’s role in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, noting progress across multiple dimensions, including economic resilience and supply chain strengthening.
“We believe strongly that economic resilience should be promoted and supply chains should be strengthened,” he stated, adding that the talks also addressed energy and fertiliser availability, as well as critical minerals.
Looking ahead, Jaishankar warned that the Indo-Pacific’s growing importance would demand greater responsibility from the Quad. “In the coming days, whether it is economic activity, energy trade or maritime commerce, the Indo-Pacific will become even more important to the world. The responsibilities of the Quad will grow commensurately, and we must prepare for that,” he said.
Countering terrorism also featured prominently in the discussions. “There must be zero tolerance for terrorism, and nations subject to terrorist attacks have the right to defend themselves,” Jaishankar emphasised.
In his media statement, US Secretary of State Rubio announced the launch of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Cooperation Initiative, designed to combine the maritime surveillance capabilities of the four nations. He also highlighted the expansion of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness Initiative and the introduction of a new project to boost port infrastructure in the Pacific Islands.
(With inputs from PTI)