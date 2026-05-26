Gael Monfils Vs Hugo Gaston, French Open: La Monf Bows Out of Roland Garros After Spirited Performance

French tennis legend Gael Monfils bid farewell to an astonishing 22-year-old Roland Garros career after he lost 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-0 to French countryman Hugo Gaston. The 39-year-old, known for his charismatic personality both on and off the field, received a massive applause from the crowd and fellow players after his loss. He displayed immense grit as he made a scintillating comeback after trailing in the first two sets, but eventually lost in the fifth set after a grueling three hours and 22 minutes of play

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Hugo Gaston of France returns to Gael Monfils of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Gael Monfils of France returns to Hugo Gaston of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Hugo Gaston of France serves to Gael Monfils of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Gael Monfils of France returns to Hugo Gaston of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Hugo Gaston of France returns to Gael Monfils of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Gael Monfils of France returns to Hugo Gaston of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Gael Monfils of France reacts as he plays against Hugo Gaston of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Hugo Gaston of France returns to Gael Monfils of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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The sun sets over the center court Philippe Chatrier as Hugo Gaston of France, left, plays against Gael Monfils of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Visitors cool themselves with water from sprinklers during a hot day at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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