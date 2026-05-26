Gael Monfils Vs Hugo Gaston, French Open: La Monf Bows Out of Roland Garros After Spirited Performance
French tennis legend Gael Monfils bid farewell to an astonishing 22-year-old Roland Garros career after he lost 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-0 to French countryman Hugo Gaston. The 39-year-old, known for his charismatic personality both on and off the field, received a massive applause from the crowd and fellow players after his loss. He displayed immense grit as he made a scintillating comeback after trailing in the first two sets, but eventually lost in the fifth set after a grueling three hours and 22 minutes of play
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