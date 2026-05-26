Enhanced Games 2026 In Pics: A Pro-Doping Event And USD 1 Million Pay Out
It was supposed to be a record-breaking night, as the super-rich promoters had promised, but the inaugural Enhanced Games in Las Vegas on Sunday did very little to prove that enhanced and doped athletes are better than clean ones. More than 40 competed in swimming, weightlifting, and track events, but only one broke a world record. Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev, wearing a banned special suit and using performance-enhancing drugs, clocked 20.81 seconds in the men's 50m freestyle -- 0.07 quicker than Australian McEvoy's time. It won't go into the book, but Bulgaria-born Gkolomeev earned USD 1 million. Hafthor Bjornsson, who played 'The Mountain' in the hit series Game of Thrones, failed to break his own deadlift record of 510 kg, while American Fred Kerley, competing as a clean athlete, ran 100m in 9.97 secs. The International Olympic Committee and World Anti-Doping Agency have already labelled the Enhanced Games as "immoral" and "a dangerous and irresponsible concept".
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