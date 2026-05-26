Enhanced Games 2026 In Pics: A Pro-Doping Event And USD 1 Million Pay Out

It was supposed to be a record-breaking night, as the super-rich promoters had promised, but the inaugural Enhanced Games in Las Vegas on Sunday did very little to prove that enhanced and doped athletes are better than clean ones. More than 40 competed in swimming, weightlifting, and track events, but only one broke a world record. Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev, wearing a banned special suit and using performance-enhancing drugs, clocked 20.81 seconds in the men's 50m freestyle -- 0.07 quicker than Australian McEvoy's time. It won't go into the book, but Bulgaria-born Gkolomeev earned USD 1 million. Hafthor Bjornsson, who played 'The Mountain' in the hit series Game of Thrones, failed to break his own deadlift record of 510 kg, while American Fred Kerley, competing as a clean athlete, ran 100m in 9.97 secs. The International Olympic Committee and World Anti-Doping Agency have already labelled the Enhanced Games as "immoral" and "a dangerous and irresponsible concept".

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Las vegas Pro-Doping Enhanced Games 2026 highlights-Marius Kusch
Marius Kusch, of Germany, competes in the men's 100-meter butterfly final at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Las vegas Pro-Doping Enhanced Games 2026 highlights-Maximilian Martin
Enhanced Games CEO Maximilian Martin bows before swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev, of Greece, during an award ceremony at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Las vegas Pro-Doping Enhanced Games 2026 highlights-Thor Bjornsson
Thor Bjornsson reacts after an unsuccessful attempt during a deadlift competition at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Las vegas Pro-Doping Enhanced Games 2026 highlights-Cody Miller
Cody Miller, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Las vegas Pro-Doping Enhanced Games 2026 highlights-Maximilian Martin
Enhanced CEO Maximilian Martin speaks during an award ceremony at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Las vegas Pro-Doping Enhanced Games 2026 highlights-Tristan Evelyn
Tristan Evelyn, of Barbados, wins the women's 100-meter final at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Las vegas Pro-Doping Enhanced Games 2026 highlights-Kristian Gkolomeev
Swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev, of Greece, holds up his trophies during an award ceremony at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Las vegas Pro-Doping Enhanced Games 2026 highlights-Fred Kerley
Fred Kerley, of the United States, competes in the men's 100-meter final at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Las vegas Pro-Doping Enhanced Games 2026 highlights-James Magnussen
James Magnussen, of Australia, smiles after competing in the men's 100-meter freestyle final at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Las vegas Pro-Doping Enhanced Games 2026 highlights-Beatriz Piron
Beatriz Piron, of the Dominican Republic, competes in the women's clean and jerk weightlifting final at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Las vegas Pro-Doping Enhanced Games 2026 highlights-Dylan Cooper
Dylan Cooper, of the United States, leaves the stage after competing in the snatch portion of the men's weightlifting event at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Las vegas Pro-Doping Enhanced Games 2026 highlights-Mitchell Hooper
Mitchell Hooper, of Canada, competes in the men's deadlift competition at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Las vegas Pro-Doping Enhanced Games 2026 highlights-Marius Kusch
Marius Kusch, of Germany, celebrates after winning the men's 100-meter butterfly final at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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