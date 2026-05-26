Iga Swiatek Vs Emerson Jones, French Open 2026: Polish Star Sets Up Second Round Date With Unseeded Bejlek
Four-time champion and third seed Iga Swiatek opened her French Open 2026 campaign with a resounding straight-sets win (6-1, 6-2) over debutant Emerson Jones at the hallowed Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday (May 25). In a Roland Garros clay-court masterclass, the 24-year-old Polish star toyed with the Australian teenager, whose mother, Loretta Harrop, was a silver medallist triathlete at the Athens Olympics 2004. The first-round match lasted exactly an hour as Swiatek preserved her flawless Grand Slam record in the main draw and qualifying against players outside the top 100. In the second round, she will face the Czech Sara Bejlek, who defeated American qualifier Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-2.
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