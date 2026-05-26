Iga Swiatek Vs Emerson Jones, French Open 2026: Polish Star Sets Up Second Round Date With Unseeded Bejlek

Four-time champion and third seed Iga Swiatek opened her French Open 2026 campaign with a resounding straight-sets win (6-1, 6-2) over debutant Emerson Jones at the hallowed Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday (May 25). In a Roland Garros clay-court masterclass, the 24-year-old Polish star toyed with the Australian teenager, whose mother, Loretta Harrop, was a silver medallist triathlete at the Athens Olympics 2004. The first-round match lasted exactly an hour as Swiatek preserved her flawless Grand Slam record in the main draw and qualifying against players outside the top 100. In the second round, she will face the Czech Sara Bejlek, who defeated American qualifier Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-2.

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Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones french open 2026 highlights
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates winning against Emerson Jones of Australia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones french open 2026
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Emerson Jones of Australia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones tennis highlights-
Iga Swiatek of Poland, bottom, returns to Emerson Jones of Australia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones french open tennis photos
Poland's Iga Swiatek gestures for a ballboy as he shields her from the sun during a break at the first round women's singles tennis match against Emerson Jones of Australia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Roland Garros wildcard Emerson Jones
Emerson Jones of Australia falls down as she plays against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones french open 2026 highlights
Emerson Jones of Australia reacts as she plays against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones french open 2026
Emerson Jones of Australia returns to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones
Emerson Jones of Australia serves to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones french open 2026
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Emerson Jones of Australia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Emerson Jones of Australia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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