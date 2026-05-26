Cavaliers Vs Knicks, NBA Playoffs: New York Beat Cleveland 4-0, Head To The Finals
The New York Knicks earned their first NBA finals berth since 1999 after a 4-0 series sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. In Game 4, they beat the Cavaliers 130-93 at Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH, on Monday (May 25). Karl-Anthony Towns (19 pts, 14 reb, 3 ast, 2 blk, 2 stl) was the top performer of the night, while Jalen Brunson (15 pts, 5 ast) won the Larry Bird Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the series. During their sensation post-season run, the Knicks scored the most points in NBA Playoff history without a 20-point scorer. In the finals, the Knicks will face the winners of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs, Western Conference finals.
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