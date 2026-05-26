Cavaliers Vs Knicks, NBA Playoffs: New York Beat Cleveland 4-0, Head To The Finals

The New York Knicks earned their first NBA finals berth since 1999 after a 4-0 series sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. In Game 4, they beat the Cavaliers 130-93 at Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH, on Monday (May 25). Karl-Anthony Towns (19 pts, 14 reb, 3 ast, 2 blk, 2 stl) was the top performer of the night, while Jalen Brunson (15 pts, 5 ast) won the Larry Bird Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the series. During their sensation post-season run, the Knicks scored the most points in NBA Playoff history without a 20-point scorer. In the finals, the Knicks will face the winners of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs, Western Conference finals.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Cavaliers Vs Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 highlights
The New York Knicks hold the Eastern Conference Championship trophy after Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Tim Phillis
1/12
Cavaliers Vs Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4
New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown is interview after winning Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Tim Phillis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/12
Cavaliers Vs Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 highlights-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, center, holds the MVP trophy after Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/12
Cavaliers Vs Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 highlights-
New York Knicks fans cheer during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Tim Phillis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/12
Cavaliers Vs Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 highlights-Ariel Hukporti
New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti dunks during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/12
Cavaliers Vs Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 highlights-Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet, left, Kylie Jenner, center, and Tracy Morgan watch the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Tim Phillis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/12
Cavaliers Vs Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 photos
New York Knicks players celebrate after a 3-pointer during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/12
Cavaliers Vs Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 highlights-Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/12
Cavaliers Vs Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 highlights-Og Anunoby
New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby dunks during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/12
Cavaliers Vs Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 highlights-Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly, center, and his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, watch the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Tim Phillis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/12
Cavaliers Vs Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 highlights-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates with guard Miles McBride (2) during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/12
Cavaliers Vs Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 highlights-Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/12
Cavaliers Vs Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 highlights-Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) collides with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories