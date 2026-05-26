French Open 2026: Stan Wawrinka Loses To Jesper De Jong, Gets Emotional Roland Garros Farewell
Stan Wawrinka had an emotional farewell at the French Open after losing in the first round on Monday (May 25, 2026). The 41-year-old Swiss, the 2015 champion and 2017 finalist, is retiring at the end of the current season. He made his last Roland Garros appearance 21 years after his first. Jesper de Jong beat Wawrinka 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, then urged the fans to applaud the legend. “It’s hard, it’s hard to say goodbye to you here,” Wawrinka said. “It’s because of Roland Garros that I wanted to become a tennis player.” He was given an ovation at Court Simonne-Mathieu, where he got fans to do a Mexican wave before leaving. He was scheduled to face Arthur Fils but the rising French star pulled out of the tournament with a hip issue.
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