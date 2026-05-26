French Open 2026: Stan Wawrinka Loses To Jesper De Jong, Gets Emotional Roland Garros Farewell

Stan Wawrinka had an emotional farewell at the French Open after losing in the first round on Monday (May 25, 2026). The 41-year-old Swiss, the 2015 champion and 2017 finalist, is retiring at the end of the current season. He made his last Roland Garros appearance 21 years after his first. Jesper de Jong beat Wawrinka 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, then urged the fans to applaud the legend. “It’s hard, it’s hard to say goodbye to you here,” Wawrinka said. “It’s because of Roland Garros that I wanted to become a tennis player.” He was given an ovation at Court Simonne-Mathieu, where he got fans to do a Mexican wave before leaving. He was scheduled to face Arthur Fils but the rising French star pulled out of the tournament with a hip issue.

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French Open 2026: Stan Wawrinka Vs Jesper De Jong
Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands celebrates after winning against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland after their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open 2026: Jesper De Jong vs Stan Wawrinka
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland, top, and Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands hug after their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis: Stan Wawrinka Vs Jesper De Jong
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland poses for a picture after the first round men's singles tennis match against Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis: Jesper De Jong vs Stan Wawrinka
From left: Roland Garros tournament director and former tennis star Amelie Mauresmo, Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland and French tennis federation President Gilles Moretton pose for a picture after the first round men's singles tennis match between Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland and Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis Championships: Stan Wawrinka Vs Jesper De Jong
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland waves to fans after the first round men's singles tennis match against Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open Tennis Stan Wawrinka
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland reacts after the first round men's singles tennis match against Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis Championships: Jesper De Jong vs Stan Wawrinka
Fans support Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during his first round men's singles tennis match against Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tennis: Stan Wawrinka Vs Jesper De Jong
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland returns to Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open tennis tournament
Visitors cool themselves with water from sprinklers during a hot day at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open Tennis Championships Jesper De Jong
Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands returns to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open 2026: Stan Wawrinka Vs Jesper De Jong
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland returns to Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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