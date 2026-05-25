Olympiacos 92-85 Real Madrid, EuroLeague Final Four C'ship: Antetokounmpo Watches On As Greek Side Lift Title
Olympiakos clinched the EuroLeague basketball title on Sunday, beating Real Madrid 92-85 despite a late stretch of mistakes. Alec Peters hit the final free throw as Olympiakos secured its fourth continental crown, sparking wild celebrations at the Telekom Center in Athens and across the Greek capital. Playing in front of a home crowd, Olympiakos overcame a sluggish start. It fell behind 15-3 in the opening four minutes before rallying to take a 46-44 lead at halftime. Evan Fournier sparked the comeback with an 11-point burst in the second quarter. Olympiakos later struggled with turnovers and briefly fell behind a more composed Real Madrid side. NBA veteran Trey Lyles led the injury-hit Spanish club with 24 points, while Fournier paced Olympiakos with 20.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE