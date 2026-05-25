Olympiacos 92-85 Real Madrid, EuroLeague Final Four C'ship: Antetokounmpo Watches On As Greek Side Lift Title 

Olympiakos clinched the EuroLeague basketball title on Sunday, beating Real Madrid 92-85 despite a late stretch of mistakes. Alec Peters hit the final free throw as Olympiakos secured its fourth continental crown, sparking wild celebrations at the Telekom Center in Athens and across the Greek capital. Playing in front of a home crowd, Olympiakos overcame a sluggish start. It fell behind 15-3 in the opening four minutes before rallying to take a 46-44 lead at halftime. Evan Fournier sparked the comeback with an 11-point burst in the second quarter. Olympiakos later struggled with turnovers and briefly fell behind a more composed Real Madrid side. NBA veteran Trey Lyles led the injury-hit Spanish club with 24 points, while Fournier paced Olympiakos with 20.

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Greece Euroleague Basketball: Olympiacos vs Real Madrid
Olympiacos' team pose for a photo after winning the Euroleague final basketball match against Real Madrid in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Greece Euroleague Basketball: Real Madrid vs Olympiacos
Olympiacos' Kostas Papanikolaou lifts the trophy next to Olympiacos' presidents Giorgos Aggelopoulos, left, and Panagiotis Aggelopoulos right ,after winning the Euroleague final basketball match against Real Madrid in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Euroleague final basketball match: Olympiacos vs Real Madrid
Olympiacos' funs hold the trophy after their team win a Euroleague final basketball match against Real Madrid in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Euroleague final basketball match: Real Madrid vs Olympiacos
Real Madrid's players looks on after the end of the Euroleague final basketball match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Real Madrid vs Olympiacos Greece Euroleague Basketball
Olympiacos' president Giorgos Aggelopoulos, center, celebrates with players and other Olympiacos members after winning the Euroleague final basketball match against Real Madrid in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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EuroLeague Final Four Cship: Olympiacos vs Real Madrid
Olympiacos' Evan Fournier drives to the basket against Real Madrid's Andres Feliz during the Euroleague final basketball match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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EuroLeague Final Four Cship: Real Madrid vs Olympiacos
Olympiacos' Thomas Walkup celebrates after winning the Euroleague final basketball match against Real Madrid in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Greece Euroleague Basketball
Olympiacos' Tyrique Jones reacts during the Euroleague final basketball match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Greece Euroleague Basketball: Olympiacos vs Real Madrid
Olympiacos' Evan Fournier drives to the basket against Real Madrid's Trey Lyles during the Euroleague final basketball match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Greece Euroleague Basketball: Real Madrid vs Olympiacos
Olympiacos' Evan Fournier celebrates after making a 3-point shot during the Euroleague final basketball match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Olympiacos vs Real Madrid
Olympiacos' Evan Fournier drives to the basket against Real Madrid's Alberto Abalde during the Euroleague final basketball match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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