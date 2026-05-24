Blast Near Railway Station In Pakistan’s Balochistan Injures 20

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PTI
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Explosion damages train, vehicles and nearby buildings in Quetta; hospitals put on emergency alert

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Representational Image | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • A powerful explosion near Chaman Phatak railway station in Quetta injured at least 20 people.

  • A train and several vehicles were damaged in the blast, police said.

  • Authorities declared an emergency in Quetta hospitals and heightened security after the incident.

A powerful explosion ripped through a railway line in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, injuring at least 20 people, authorities said.

A train suffered partial damage in the blast, while 10 vehicles parked in the area were also damaged, police said. The impact of the explosion shattered the windows and glass panels of nearby buildings, Geo News reported.

The explosion occurred on Sunday near Chaman Phatak railway station in Quetta.

At least 20 people sustained injuries in the blast, rescue officials said.

Following the incident, an emergency was declared in government hospitals across Quetta, with doctors and medical staff summoned to handle the situation.

Railway authorities said the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express was stopped at Quetta Railway Station after the blast as a precautionary measure, the report added.

Babar Yousafzai, the spokesperson to the home minister, said that all relevant institutions have been placed on high alert following an explosion in the city.

He urged the public not to gather near the blast site to ensure safety and allow emergency teams to carry out rescue operations without obstruction.

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