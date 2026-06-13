Aavin Denies Discontinuing 'Green Magic' Milk, Says Distribution Normal

There were reports that Aavin had reduced the supply of 'Green Magic' (with 4.5 per cent fat) milk due to low procurement, forcing consumers to buy milk from private companies, which is costlier.
However, a press release from Aavin said the recent media reports claiming that 'Green Magic' had been discontinued or significantly reduced in distribution were false.
According to the Aavin website, a 225 ml packet of Green Magic is priced at Rs 11, while the 500 ml pack is available at Rs 22.
The company clarified that all its milk varieties, including 'Green Magic', were being distributed normally and that no variety had been discontinued or subjected to any substantial cut in supply.
Milk continues to be supplied to meet consumer demand, and members of the public are requested not to be misled by such incorrect reports, it said.
Aavin reiterated that 'Green Magic' would continue to be available and distributed without interruption.
Following the reports, PMK leader and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to rule out any move by Aavin to discontinue fresh milk sales and ensure uninterrupted distribution.