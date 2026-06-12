Trump Blames Iran For Attack On ‘Indian Ships’ Near Hormuz, Calls Incident ‘Totally Unacceptable’

Donald Trump accused Iran of carrying out a drone attack on vessels he described as “Indian ships” near the Strait of Hormuz.
Calling the incident “totally unacceptable,” Trump said such actions threaten regional stability and diplomatic efforts.
The allegations come amid heightened Gulf tensions, with maritime security and shipping routes under increased scrutiny.
US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of carrying out a drone attack on vessels he described as “Indian ships” in the Strait of Hormuz, sharply escalating tensions in the strategically vital waterway amid fragile negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
Speaking as reports emerged of fresh maritime security incidents in the Gulf, Trump condemned the alleged attack, calling it “totally unacceptable” and warning that such actions could undermine efforts to stabilize the region. He also rejected Iranian claims regarding the status of a proposed US-Iran peace agreement, accusing Tehran of spreading misleading information about ongoing negotiations.
The remarks come at a time of heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which a significant share of the world’s oil supplies passes. Trump’s statement follows a series of attacks and military incidents involving commercial shipping in and around the Gulf, raising concerns over the safety of international maritime traffic.
According to reports, Trump specifically blamed Iran for a drone strike targeting vessels linked to India, though details regarding the ships involved and the extent of damage remain unclear. The US president said such actions were incompatible with diplomatic efforts aimed at ending months of confrontation between the two countries.
The controversy unfolds against the backdrop of growing Indian concerns over maritime security in the region. New Delhi has already lodged strong diplomatic protests over recent attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman. Indian authorities have demanded accountability and greater protection for seafarers operating in the conflict zone.
Trump’s latest comments come even as he has expressed optimism about a possible breakthrough in talks with Iran, claiming that a broader settlement could soon lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a reduction in regional hostilities. Tehran, however, has indicated that no final agreement has yet been reached.
With tensions remaining high and global shipping routes under scrutiny, the alleged attack on Indian-linked vessels is likely to add further complexity to already delicate diplomatic efforts in the Gulf.