Enforced Disappearances of Balochistan Academics Trigger Black Day Protests and Demand for State Action

It is a silence born not of a lack of things to say, but of profound fear and exhausting anger.
Men who dedicated their lives to nurturing the minds of the province's youth—vanished into thin air, abducted alongside their staff while traveling through the Mastung district.
This is a crisis that threatens to choke the future of higher education in the region.
The corridors of Balochistan’s universities, usually vibrant with the hum of intellectual debate and the hopeful chatter of students, have fallen into a heavy, grief-stricken silence. It is a silence born not of a lack of things to say, but of profound fear and exhausting anger. Five days ago, the academic community wasn't just shaken; it was hollowed out. Vice Chancellor Abdul Razzaq Sabir, Pro-Vice Chancellor Syed Manzoor Ahmed, and lecturer Irshad Ahmed—men who dedicated their lives to nurturing the minds of the province's youth—vanished into thin air, abducted alongside their staff while traveling through the Mastung district.
Behind the clinical headlines of "enforced disappearances" lie devastating human realities. These are not just administrative titles on a university roster; these are fathers, mentors, and pillars of a fragile educational ecosystem. When a professor is stolen from a community, a hundred students lose their guiding light, and families are left in a agonizing limbo, waiting for a phone call or a knock on the door that may never come. The state's failure to bring them home safely has broken a dam of tolerance, forcing teachers and students out of their classrooms and onto the streets in a desperate plea for basic survival.
The outrage has culminated in a province-wide "black day," with public universities erupting in protest. Yet, the black armbands worn by the faculty of the University of Balochistan and member institutions of Fapuasa symbolize more than just solidarity for the missing Gwadar officials; they are mourning a continuous cycle of violence. The wounds are still raw from the recent assassination of Prof Dilawar Khan and the targeted killing of Brahui scholar Prof Ghamkhwar Hayat. For academics in Balochistan, a walk to the campus has become an act of defiance, and standing at a podium to teach has transformed into an existential gamble.
This is a crisis that threatens to choke the future of higher education in the region. When the very people tasked with fostering enlightenment are targeted, hunted, or neglected by the state, the message sent to the youth is bleak. Academic leaders are warning that this pervasive atmosphere of terror is rendering the pursuit of knowledge impossible. Until the government takes decisive action to secure the immediate recovery of these educators and guarantees real protection for its institutions, the classrooms of Balochistan will remain shadowed by fear, and the state will continue to lose its most valuable minds to the dark.