Enforced Disappearances of Balochistan Academics Trigger Black Day Protests and Demand for State Action

This is a crisis that threatens to choke the future of higher education in the region. When the very people tasked with fostering enlightenment are targeted, hunted, or neglected by the state, the message sent to the youth is bleak. Academic leaders are warning that this pervasive atmosphere of terror is rendering the pursuit of knowledge impossible. Until the government takes decisive action to secure the immediate recovery of these educators and guarantees real protection for its institutions, the classrooms of Balochistan will remain shadowed by fear, and the state will continue to lose its most valuable minds to the dark.