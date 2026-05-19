Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Economic Storm’, Targets Modi Over Foreign Visits

Rahul Gandhi warned that the West Asia conflict could trigger a major economic crisis in India.
He said rising fuel prices and inflation would hurt farmers, workers and small businesses most.
Gandhi accused Narendra Modi of ignoring public concerns while continuing foreign visits.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday warned that the country was headed towards a major economic crisis amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to protect ordinary people from its impact while continuing his foreign visits.
Addressing a function after inaugurating a wedding hall in Bachhravan, Gandhi said the conflict involving Iran and the United States could lead to shortages of oil, fertilisers and diesel across the world, PTI reported.
“A war broke out between Iran and the United States. During the conflict, Iran seized control of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic location through which a significant portion of the world's oil passes, and declared that it would not loosen its hold. Consequently, the entire world is now rapidly beginning to face severe shortages of oil, fertilisers, and diesel,” he said on the West Asia crisis.
Gandhi also attacked Modi over his foreign visits, saying the prime minister asks people not to spend on certain things while travelling abroad himself.
“He said Modi urges the citizens not to purchase gold, to switch to electric vehicles, and to refrain from travelling abroad, yet, immediately thereafter, he departs on a foreign tour,” according to PTI.
“The sad thing is that a severe economic storm is coming, which no one can stop, which we have never experienced in our lives,” Gandhi said.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the economic impact would affect farmers, labourers, youth, small businessmen and small industries rather than industrialists such as Ambani and Adani.
“Who will get hurt, not Ambani or Adani. They will remain in their palaces, which have security from all four sides. It is the farmers of India, labourers, youth, the small businessmen and small industries, who generate employment (would get hurt),” he said.
PTI reported that Gandhi said he had been warning about an “economic storm” for some time and claimed inflation and fuel prices would rise sharply.
“Petrol prices are set to rise, and inflation will skyrocket. Yet, they say Rahul Gandhi has no understanding. Even today, we continue to tell them: Take action. Protect the public. Protect the farmers. But they have nothing to do. Sometimes they fly off to Norway, then to Japan, and then somewhere else. Why?” he said.
Gandhi accused the Centre of failing to protect workers and small traders and alleged that the government was favouring big industrialists.
“Day after day, we have been urging Narendra Modi to start protecting the workers and the small traders. If you fail to do so, the country is going to suffer immense loss. Yet, what does he do! He flies off to Norway. And in Norway, he says, brother! Help Adani, help Ambani,” he said.
According to PTI, Gandhi also alleged that schemes such as MGNREGA would gradually be dismantled under the present dispensation.
“Adani and Ambani will grow richer. Your entire money will go in their pockets. Grand houses and palaces will be built. And the entire system will be made solely to siphon money out of your pockets. We stand firmly by your side. Wherever you wish, whenever you need me, you can call me,” he said.
Gandhi also referred to the attendance of Modi, Amit Shah and Union minister Nitin Gadkari at a wedding in the family of Mukesh Ambani, saying he did not attend such events.
“Did Rahul Gandhi go? I want to attend your wedding. I want to come to your house, I do not want to go there,” he told the gathering.
(With inputs from PTI)