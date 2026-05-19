From Cockroach Janata Party To Activists Wearing Antennae: How A CJI Remark Sparked A Backlash

One day later, on Saturday, he issued a clarification. The CJI said that he has been “misquoted” by sections of the media, asserting that his remarks were aimed exclusively at individuals who had entered various professions using “fake or bogus degrees”.

His clarification involved mentioning that people with false degrees have “sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites,” adding that it was baseless to suggest that he criticised the “youth of our nation.”

However, many young people appear unwilling to accept the clarification.

Jayantika,* who recently resigned from her job in the social media sector, said that by the Chief Justice’s logic, she would be considered a “cockroach” regardless of whether she was employed or unemployed. “There is no escaping me being a cockroach,” she remarked, questioning the appropriateness of such comments from the country’s highest judicial office.

Referring to the CJI’s clarification that his comments were aimed at people with fake degrees, Jayantika said that if the concern was genuinely related to fraudulent qualifications, the focus should be on taking action against those responsible rather than making derogatory remarks. “Why couldn’t he choose professions like doctors, engineers, etc., if he wanted to speak about fake degrees itself?" she said.

