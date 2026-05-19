FIFA World Cup Trophies 'Weren't For Sale,' So A Brazilian Creates His Own
To help fans root for Brazil at the FIFA World Cup 2026, a 58-year-old has made replicas of the trophy. After seeing Cafu lift the trophy in 1994, Rio de Janeiro-resident Jarbas Meneghini Carlini resolved to create his own. "They weren't for sale. So I decided to make the trophies myself," he told AP. The former metallurgist makes the replicas by hand from moulds and finishes them off with paint. They range in size and price from about USD 1 to 100. Carlini sells them to fans and tourists at the nearby Maracana stadium. But he has also gifted the trophies to legends, including Pele, Jorginho and Ronaldinho, and sent them across Brazil and around the world. The Selecao have won more World Cup titles than any other nation, but they haven't lifted the trophy since 2002. The five-time champions open their campaign against Morocco on June 13, followed by Haiti and Scotland in Group C. The 26-man squad was announced on Monday, May 18.
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