IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen Reclaims Orange Cap After Match 63; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Continues To Lead Purple Cap Race

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.