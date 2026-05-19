IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen Reclaims Orange Cap After Match 63; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Continues To Lead Purple Cap Race

Summary of this article
SRH beat CSK by five wickets in match 63 of IPL 2026
Heinrich Klaasen leads the IPL 2026 Orange Cap race with 555 runs from 13 matches
RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops the Purple Cap standings with 24 wickets this season
Sunrisers Hyderabad sealed their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff spot with a five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in Match 63 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.
Chasing 181, SRH reached 181/5 in 19 overs after a composed batting effort led by Ishan Kishan, who smashed 70 runs off 46 balls. Heinrich Klaasen also played a crucial supporting hand as Hyderabad comfortably chased down the target in a high-pressure clash.
Earlier, Chennai Super Kings posted 180/7 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Sanju Samson provided a blazing start at the top, while Dewald Brevis added momentum in the middle overs.
However, SRH skipper Pat Cummins turned the game around with a brilliant spell, finishing as the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Harshal Patel and Eshan Malinga also chipped in with timely breakthroughs to restrict CSK below the 190-mark.
The defeat dealt a massive blow to Chennai’s playoff hopes as they slipped further down the points table. On the other hand, SRH joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in the playoffs after registering their seventh win of the season. Ishan Kishan’s match-winning knock earned him the Player of the Match award in one of SRH’s biggest wins of IPL 2026.
Orange Cap Standings After Match 63
Sunrisers Hyderabad star Heinrich Klaasen reclaimed the orange cap after his crucial knock against Chennai Super Kings in Match 63. Klaasen now has 555 runs from 13 matches at a strike rate of 155. Sai Sudharsan remains right behind him with 554 runs for Gujarat Titans, while GT skipper Shubman Gill has climbed to third with 552 runs.
Virat Kohli is still firmly in contention after his recent century for RCB and currently has 542 runs from 13 games. The race for the highest run-scorer award remains extremely tight heading into the final week of IPL 2026.
Purple Cap Standings After Match 63
Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains at the top of the Purple Cap standings with 24 wickets from 13 matches at an economy rate of 7.71. Gujarat Titans fast bowler Kagiso Rabada follows in second place with 21 wickets, while Chennai Super Kings youngster Anshul Kamboj sits third with 20 wickets despite CSK’s defeat to SRH.
Rajasthan Royals speedster Jofra Archer and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Eshan Malinga have picked up 17 wickets each and remain in the race as the playoffs approach.
Who leads the Orange Cap standings after Match 63?
Heinrich Klaasen leads the Orange Cap race with 555 runs in IPL 2026.
Who is leading the Purple Cap standings in IPL 2026?
RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops the Purple Cap charts with 24 wickets.