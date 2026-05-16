IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen Holds Firm In Orange Cap Standings; Bhuvneshwar Leads Purple Cap List

Summary of this article
Mitchell Marsh smashed 90 runs off just 38 balls as LSG chased down 188 against CSK in 16.4 overs
Heinrich Klaasen continues to hold the IPL 2026 Orange Cap with 508 runs in 12 matches
Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains the Purple Cap holder with 22 wickets in IPL 2026
Lucknow Super Giants dealt a massive blow to Chennai Super Kings’ playoff hopes with a commanding seven-wicket victory in Match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Chasing 188, LSG completed the task in just 16.4 overs and climbed to a morale-boosting win despite already being out of the playoff race.
Batting first, CSK posted a competitive 187/5 after skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and the middle order ensured a strong finish. However, the total never looked enough once Mitchell Marsh exploded in the chase.
The Australian all-rounder smashed 90 off just 38 balls, hammering nine fours and seven sixes at a strike rate above 236. Josh Inglis provided ideal support with a composed 36, while Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 32 from 17 deliveries.
The match turned completely in the powerplay as LSG raced to 86 without loss in the first six overs. Marsh dominated the CSK bowlers and dismantled the attack with brutal hitting straight down the ground and over midwicket.
The opening stand of 135 runs between Marsh and Inglis effectively sealed the contest before CSK could recover. Mukesh Choudhary and Spencer Johnson picked up one wicket each, but Anshul Kamboj endured a rare off day, conceding 63 runs in just 2.4 overs.
For Chennai, the defeat pushed them further down the points table and complicated their qualification scenario heading into the final phase of the league stage. LSG, meanwhile, finally produced the complete performance they had been searching for all season. Marsh’s sensational innings earned him the Player of the Match award as Lucknow finished the chase with 20 balls remaining.
Orange Cap Standings After Match 59
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen continued to retain the Orange Cap after Match 59 of IPL 2026. Klaasen now has 508 runs in 12 matches at an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 153.93. Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan remains close behind with 501 runs, while Virat Kohli occupies third place with 484 runs.
Abhishek Sharma and KL Rahul complete the top five with 481 and 477 runs respectively. Despite the LSG-CSK clash producing plenty of runs, no batter from either side managed to break into the top five standings after Match 59.
Purple Cap Standings After Match 59
Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued to lead the Purple Cap race with 22 wickets from 12 matches. Gujarat Titans speedster Kagiso Rabada sits second with 21 wickets, while CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj stayed third despite an expensive outing against LSG.
Rashid Khan and Prince Yadav complete the top five with 16 wickets each. Bhuvneshwar’s consistency at the death and his economy rate of 7.55 have helped him maintain a healthy lead in the standings. With the league phase entering its final stretch, the battle for the Purple Cap is expected to intensify further.
Who won the LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 59?
LSG defeated CSK by seven wickets in Lucknow.
Who holds the Orange Cap after Match 59?
Heinrich Klaasen leads the Orange Cap standings with 508 runs.
Who is leading the Purple Cap race in IPL 2026?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops the Purple Cap standings with 22 wickets.