Vinesh Phogat Submits Reply To Show-Cause Notice, WFI To Review It As Per Rules

WFI said it has received Vinesh Phogat's reply to the show-cause notice and will review the matter as per its rules
The Supreme Court dismissed WFI's plea against the Delhi High Court order that allowed Vinesh to compete in the selection trials
Vinesh failed to qualify for the Indian team after losing in the 53kg semifinals
A day after the Supreme Court brought an end to the legal dispute over Vinesh Phogat's participation in selection trials, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said disciplinary proceedings against the wrestler are still underway.
The federation confirmed on Thursday that it has received Vinesh's response to the show-cause notice served on her and will now review the matter under its established procedures.
The statement followed the apex court's decision to dismiss WFI's petition against a Delhi High Court order that had cleared the former world championships medallist to compete in the trials. The Supreme Court termed the matter "infructuous", noting that subsequent events had overtaken the case.
WFI president Sanjay Singh said in a statement that the federation had taken note of Vinesh's reply and would proceed in accordance with its rules and procedures.
"WFI has received the Respondent's (Vinesh's) reply to the Show Cause Notice, which shall be adjudicated in accordance with WFI's rules and procedures," WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh said in the statement.
The notice in question was issued on May 9, when the federation accused Vinesh of indiscipline and alleged violations related to anti-doping regulations.
Apart from the matter concerning Vinesh, WFI said it was also examining the conduct of some wrestlers during the recent selection trials.
"WFI further notes that the conduct of certain wrestlers at the Selection Trials is under consideration and a decision in that regard is yet to be taken," he said, without naming any wrestler in the statement.
The controversy traces back to Vinesh's attempt to secure a place in the Asian Games selection trials after returning to competition following maternity leave.
In a significant ruling on May 22, the Delhi High Court allowed her to participate, observing that the federation's selection policy offered little scope to accommodate an accomplished athlete making a comeback under exceptional circumstances.
WFI challenged the order before the Supreme Court, but the apex court permitted Vinesh to take part in the trials conducted on May 30.
However, the opportunity did not translate into a place in the Indian team for Asian Games 2026. Competing in the women's 53kg category, Vinesh was beaten by Meenakshi Goyat in the semifinals, ending her hopes of selection.
After the trials, Vinesh said the opportunity granted through the Supreme Court's order gave her a chance to compete, but not a fair one, arguing that the circumstances surrounding her participation had put her at a disadvantage.
The federation, meanwhile, reiterated that future selections would be governed strictly by performance and eligibility criteria.
"WFI wishes to make it unequivocally clear that all future selections shall be strictly merit-based, without exception or exemption to any wrestler, regardless of stature or past achievements."
"There shall be no shortcuts to national selection," it said.
Earlier this month, WFI declared Vinesh ineligible to participate in domestic competitions until June 26. The federation cited the mandatory six-month notice period applicable to athletes returning from retirement under anti-doping rules.
Despite that position, Vinesh appeared at the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, signalling her continued challenge to the federation's interpretation of the regulations.