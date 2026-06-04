Vinesh Phogat Vs WFI: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea On Selection Trials, Calls It Infructuous

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PTI
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The Supreme Court of India (SC) disposed of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)’s plea against the Delhi High Court (HC) order allowing Vinesh Phogat to participate in selection trials, saying it had become infructuous due to subsequent developments

Asian Games womens wrestling selection trials in Delhi-Vinesh Phogat
Vinesh Phogat, in blue, competes against Jyoti in a 53kg category wrestling match during the Asian Games selection trials, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court of India (SC) disposed of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)’s plea against Delhi High Court (HC) order allowing Vinesh Phogat to take part in selection trials, calling it infructuous after subsequent developments

  • Bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Aravind Kumar clarified it was not endorsing HC observations and left all issues open

  • Matter stemmed from HC order permitting Phogat to compete in Asian Games 2026 trials, which she later attended following SC interim relief

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the plea of the Wrestling Federation of India against the Delhi High Court order allowing wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in selection trials has become infructuous in view of subsequent developments.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Aravind Kumar, which refused to go into the observations made by the high court, said this court should not be taken as having reiterated the findings and observations made in the order.

The bench said all the issues are left open.

Senior advocate DN Goburdhun, appearing for the WFI said that Phogat was allowed to participate in the selection trial but she did not succeed.

“She did not succeed but she created havoc over there," the senior counsel told the bench.

The bench told him that the issue has now become infructuous.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat trains after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) allowed her to compete in the women’s 53kg category for the Asian Games selection trials, reversing its earlier decision that had restricted her participation to the 50kg division, at Indira Gandhi Arena, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Vinesh Phogat's 'Zid' To Wrestle And Fight The System Lives On Despite Asian Games 2026 Trials Defeat

By Minal Tomar

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Goburdhun submitted that there were certain observations made by the high court with regard to decisions of the Federation and terming them “malafide” and “deplorable”.

“All these observations will have to go as the matter is pending before the single bench,” the senior counsel submitted.

The top court then left the questions open and disposed of the plea as infructuous.

On May 29, the top court permitted Phogat to participate in the selection trials to be held on May 30 and 31 for the Asian Games 2026.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had challenged the Delhi High Court order of May 22 allowing Phogat to participate in the selection trials.

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