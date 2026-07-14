Woman Attempts Self-Immolation Outside SSP Office in UP's Bareilly

A woman allegedly attempted self-immolation outside the Senior Superintendent of Police's (SSP) office here on Tuesday, accusing the police of failing to act on her complaints, officials said.
Meena, a resident of the Baheri police station area, poured diesel on herself and tried to set herself ablaze, however, police personnel present at the scene thwarted her attempt.
Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam said the woman was immediately restrained after she poured the inflammable substance on herself outside the police office.
"The police personnel on duty promptly stopped her. She is being counselled by the police team. There is no law and order issue," he said.
According to the woman, she had been repeatedly approaching the police and other authorities seeking action on her complaints but no effective steps had been taken.
She alleged that her son had earlier been attacked, but the accused had not been proceeded against.
Following the incident, the woman was taken to the office of Additional SP (South) Anshika Verma for questioning and later handed over to the Women's Police Station.
As a precautionary measure, she was sent to the district hospital under police protection.
ASP (South) Anshika Verma said the entire incident was being probed and the woman's allegations and complaints would be examined before appropriate action is taken.
Security outside the SSP office has also been tightened following the incident, police said.