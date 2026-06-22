Wild Elephant Calf Falls into Well in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, Rescued After 3-Hour-Long Attempt

The Forest Department, after a three-hour-long attempt, rescued a wild elephant calf that fell into a well on a private property at Thannithodu here on Monday, officials said.
According to forest officials, an elephant herd had strayed into a rubber plantation owned by a local resident, Gopi, located near the forest area.
On Sunday night, the calf accidentally fell into an abandoned dry well, around 20 feet deep.
Residents noticed the cries of elephants at around 4 am on Monday and upon checking the area, found the calf trapped inside the well.
Officials of the Thannithodu Forest Range Office were immediately informed and rushed to the spot.
Forest officials said a rescue operation was launched by breaking one side of the well and creating a slope using an excavator so that it could climb out safely.
The rescue team also remained vigilant as the elephant herd was initially present near the site before moving back into the forest.
After over three hours of attempts, the calf, estimated to be around two years old, emerged from the well and ran towards another part of the plantation, officials said.
Officials who followed the calf burst crackers and drove the animal towards the forest.
Efforts are underway to reunite it with the herd. If that attempt fails, the calf would be shifted to a rehabilitation centre, they added.
Meanwhile, local residents complained that wild elephant herds frequently enter human habitations and agricultural lands in the area, causing damage to crops and property.
They alleged that the Forest Department has failed to take adequate measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of residents.