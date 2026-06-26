Kerala To Again Urge Centre To Declare Wild Boar As 'Vermin': Minister John

Kerala Forest Minister Shibu Baby John on Friday said the state government will once again request the Centre to declare wild boars as "vermin", saying the move would help mitigate the growing problem of crop raiding.
Speaking to reporters here, the minister said steps are being taken to strengthen the current system of culling wild boars that damage crops and endanger human lives.
"The permission has to be granted by the Central government. But they claim that if permission is granted to one place, there will be similar demands from other places. They ask us to continue with the current procedure for culling wild boars," he said.
The Kerala Assembly in 2024 passed a resolution urging the Union government to declare wild boars as vermin and amend the Wild Life (Protection) Act accordingly. But the state’s request to declare wild boars as vermin is not yet approved.
At present, the state permits the culling of crop-raiding wild boars after an application is submitted by the affected person to the local body, which requires approval from the Divisional Forest Officer and the Chief Conservator of Forests.
"By declaring it as vermin, it can be killed and its meat can be consumed. Currently, we have a prescribed procedure for culling them, and we are strengthening them. We will raise this demand again during our meeting with the Centre," the minister said.
John said the department had also explored the possibility of using the meat of culled wild boars in zoos.
"Zoos purchase meat worth crores of rupees every year. We examined whether the meat of culled wild boars could be used for that purpose. But unfortunately, the current law does not permit it," he said.
The minister said digging trenches along forest fringes alone could not provide a long-term solution to the problem of wild animals straying into human habitations.
"After assessing the terrain, we will examine whether trenches can provide relief and approve them accordingly. The general perception that trenches are the solution is wrong. They require regular maintenance, and animals such as elephants often damage them and cross into human habitations," he said.
John said the removal of invasive plants and trees from forests would be expedited. "In their place, native plants and trees will be grown," he said.
The minister also said an adalat would be organised by the Forest Department to deal with wildlife crime cases, and compoundable offences would be disposed of as part of it.