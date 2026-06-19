Cong Leaders from Kerala Extend Birthday Wishes to Rahul Gandhi

State Higher Education Minister Roji M John described Gandhi as a leader who had endured unparalleled crises, vicious character assassination campaigns and orchestrated smear attacks in contemporary Indian political history.
"Even when challenged through the cancellation of his Parliament membership and eviction from his official residence, Rahul Gandhi moved forward without fear or hesitation," John wrote in a Facebook post.
As an alternative to the politics of hatred, Gandhi championed the politics of love and unity through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, walking from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, he said.
Along the way, Gandhi reached out directly to people, listened to their concerns and shared in their struggles, John said.
"Gandhi emerged as a strong political force against the corporate-fascist nexus in India. He consistently spoke out, with evidence, against what he described as assaults on democratic institutions and values. Today, when lakhs of students are raising concerns over irregularities in the NEET examination and the future of young people is at stake, Gandhi is there to listen to them and raise his voice on their behalf," he said.
"Heartfelt birthday wishes to Gandhi, a leader who continues to shine as a beacon of hope for India amid challenging times," John added.
Minister P C Vishnunadh also extended birthday greetings to Gandhi on his social media handles.
"Heartfelt birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi, a leader who steadfastly upholds the politics of truth and justice and fights uncompromisingly for the rights of the people," he said.
Labour Minister Bindhu Krishna also shared a photograph with Gandhi and conveyed birthday wishes through a social media post.