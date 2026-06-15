Cong Gen Sec Venugopal Slams Kerala VCs over Attending RSS Chief's Event, Demands Resignation

Vice-chancellors of Kerala University, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Malayalam University attended the RSS centenary celebrations held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.
In a Facebook post, Alappuzha MP said Kerala's higher education sector, known for its academic excellence, secular outlook and democratic character, was being pushed towards the RSS fold.
He alleged that those who were expected to guide the higher education sector on a neutral and secular path were instead helping the RSS advance its agenda.
"It is a matter of shame for Kerala that these three vice chancellors continue to head universities," he said.
The senior Congress leader said the three vice-chancellors should resign from their posts and openly associate themselves with the RSS, rather than maintaining what he termed a facade of academic neutrality.
He alleged that individuals influenced by RSS ideology were not fit to head prestigious educational institutions and demanded that they step down.
Venugopal also warned that if they failed to resign, they would face strong protests from secular-minded people committed to constitutional values.
He said the qualification to head universities with a rich academic legacy was not unquestioning loyalty to RSS leaders but a commitment to academic excellence, secular values, democracy and the Constitution.
The Congress leader further asserted that the state remained committed to protecting constitutional values.
Earlier, Chief Minister VD Satheesan and the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan, criticised VCs for attending the RSS chief’s event.
However, BJP leaders came forward to defend VCs and alleged that the UDF was indulging in appeasement politics.