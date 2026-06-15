Kerala VC Row Escalates As BJP, UDF Trade Barbs Over Attendance At RSS Event

The participation of three Kerala university Vice Chancellors in an RSS event addressed by Mohan Bhagwat has triggered a major political controversy.
BJP leaders defended the Vice Chancellors and accused the UDF government of intolerance, while ministers termed their attendance inappropriate for holders of constitutional academic positions.
The controversy has intensified into a war of words on social media between the BJP and the Congress-led UDF government.
The political controversy surrounding the participation of three Kerala university Vice Chancellors in an RSS centenary programme addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat intensified on Monday, with senior BJP leaders and ministers in the Congress-led UDF government exchanging sharp remarks on social media.
The Vice Chancellors of University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University attended the RSS event in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, triggering criticism from the ruling establishment and opposition leaders.
BJP Defends Vice Chancellors, RSS
Former BJP Kerala president K. Surendran strongly defended the Vice Chancellors and the RSS.
In a Facebook post, Surendran claimed that only three Vice Chancellors had attended Bhagwat's address so far and asserted that before Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan completes his tenure, all remaining Vice Chancellors in the state would also attend similar programmes.
Calling the RSS the "life force and supreme spirit of the nation", Surendran advised the Chief Minister not to "pick a fight unnecessarily". He also referred to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and warned that political opponents of the RSS would ultimately be unsuccessful.
Surendran further claimed that the organisation's political influence in Kerala had expanded significantly, citing its elected representatives at various levels.
UDF Ministers Call Participation 'Serious Mistake'
The remarks came after Chief Minister Satheesan criticised the Vice Chancellors' attendance at the RSS programme and termed it a serious lapse.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala described the participation as "a highly serious and unacceptable mistake", arguing that it could undermine the secular and non-partisan character of universities.
"Such moves can only serve to undermine the secular and non-partisan character of our universities, erode their credibility, and transform campuses—where independent thought must flourish—into breeding grounds for divisiveness and hatred," Chennithala wrote on X.
He urged the Vice Chancellors to publicly acknowledge their mistake and avoid similar events in the future.
Higher Education Minister Roji M. John also criticised their participation, saying the issue went beyond personal choice.
"The office of a Vice Chancellor symbolises the academic and administrative neutrality of a university. Academic positions should never be allowed to become aligned with any form of ideological polarisation," he said.
Political Battle Extends To Social Media
The controversy has increasingly played out on social media, with leaders from both sides exchanging accusations.
Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan also criticised the Vice Chancellors' participation, alleging that it reflected efforts by the Sangh Parivar to expand its influence within the higher education sector.
Responding to the criticism, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar defended the Vice Chancellors' right to attend a public event and accused the state government of attempting to intimidate academic leaders.
He also alleged that the UDF government was dependent on support from organisations such as Jamaat-e-Islami and the SDPI, a charge rejected by the ruling coalition.
Debate Over Academic Neutrality
The controversy has reignited a broader debate over the role of academic administrators and whether Vice Chancellors should participate in events organised by ideological or political organisations.
While the BJP has framed the criticism as an attack on the RSS and freedom of association, the UDF government maintains that holders of top academic posts must preserve institutional neutrality and avoid actions that could create perceptions of political alignment.