Accommodation Or Equality? Decoding RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s LGBTQIA+ Remarks

This also raises an important question for organisations such as the RSS, which often present themselves as custodians of Indian society and culture. If meaningful social transformation must precede legal equality, what institutional efforts have been undertaken to facilitate such transformation? Has the organisation actively challenged homophobia within its own ranks? Does it envision queer individuals occupying positions of ideological or organisational leadership? Can one imagine an openly queer Sarsanghchalak or senior office bearer within the RSS? Without confronting exclusion within its own institutional structures, appeals for gradual social acceptance risk becoming rhetorical gestures rather than commitments to substantive equality.