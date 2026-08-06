'Gen Z Deserves Dialogue, Not Labels', Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Social Consensus On Same-Sex Marriage

Additionally, Bhagwat also added that the society must be prepared before any legalisation of same-sex marriage, arguing that laws should reflect social consensus rather than drive it. Speaking on the issue, Bhagwat told members of the LGBTQ+ community are part of society and deserve acceptance, but maintained that the institution of marriage, in the Indian tradition, is centred on family and society. "We have to prepare society first because laws do not dictate society; society dictates laws," he said, as per PTI.