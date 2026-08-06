'Gen Z Deserves Dialogue, Not Labels', Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Social Consensus On Same-Sex Marriage

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Gen Z protesters are not anti-nationals and their genuine concerns deserve dialogue and resolution.
He urged democratic protests to focus on consensus, system correction, and constitutional methods rather than division.
Bhagwat called for responsible social media use, urging verification of content and self-imposed digital discipline.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said Gen Z protesters should not be labelled "anti-national" merely for expressing dissent, stressing that protests are a legitimate democratic tool to build consensus. He said young people have the right to voice their concerns and urged society to engage with them rather than dismiss them. Bhagwat also said the concerns raised by Gen Z were genuine and deserved engagement through dialogue rather than suspicion.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the annual championship conference of the International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Bhagwat said he did not believe Gen Z was against the nation. “If Gen Z is protesting, they are not anti-nationals. They are our own people, our next generation,” he added.
“I think the new generation - the Gen Z and Gen Alpha, is more honest than our existing generation and the honest appeal of patriotism and service works with them,” he said.
Additionally, Bhagwat also added that the society must be prepared before any legalisation of same-sex marriage, arguing that laws should reflect social consensus rather than drive it. Speaking on the issue, Bhagwat told members of the LGBTQ+ community are part of society and deserve acceptance, but maintained that the institution of marriage, in the Indian tradition, is centred on family and society. "We have to prepare society first because laws do not dictate society; society dictates laws," he said, as per PTI.
Protests And Dialogue
On student protests and democratic participation, Bhagwat said agitation is a legitimate way of building consensus when issues are not being heard. However, he said the objective of protests should be dialogue and reform rather than creating divisions.
Referring to recent protests involving young people, Bhagwat said their concerns were genuine and reflected the need for reforms, particularly in India's education system. He said these issues should become the basis for constructive dialogue.
Comparing generations, Bhagwat said his generation largely accepted what elders said without questioning them, whereas Gen Z and Gen Alpha seek logical explanations and expect to understand the reasoning behind decisions.
System Correction
Explaining the democratic process, Bhagwat referred to India's tradition of debate and shastrarth, saying differing opinions and counter-arguments help broaden understanding and strengthen society.
He said Gen Z should not be discouraged from protesting but should understand the constitutional methods of expressing dissent. Referring to the Constitution and the speeches of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Bhagwat said democratic expression must remain within the framework of constitutional values.
"Agitation should not be against me or you, but for system correction," he said, adding that young people were raising their voices because they wanted genuine issues to be addressed.
Views On Same-Sex Marriage
Responding to a question on the legalisation of same-sex marriage, Bhagwat said the LGBTQ community is a part of society and has traditionally been accommodated, but argued that marriage, or vivaah, is an institution centred on the family and the upbringing of future generations, as per ANI.
He said society must first be prepared before any legal changes are introduced. "Laws do not dictate society; society dictates laws. We must educate society first. At this stage, if we tamper with the institution of vivaah, it could create other side effects," Bhagwat said.
Digital Discipline
On the influence of social media on Gen Z and Gen Alpha, Bhagwat said forming rules alone is not enough and that success depends on changes in attitude. He said laws become effective when society accepts them.
Bhagwat also cautioned about fake videos and false statements being attributed to people through technology. He said social media content should not be trusted without verification from authentic sources and called for self-imposed discipline while using social media.
The event, marking the 15th anniversary of IIMUN, brought together more than 2,000 high school students aged 15 to 19 from over 100 cities across India. The conference focuses on the theme “The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way.