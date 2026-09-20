BJP Prez Nitin Nabin To Visit UP For 2 Days To Review 2027 Poll Preparations

Nitin Nabin will visit Uttar Pradesh for two days to review BJP's election preparations.
He will hold meetings with leaders, workers and office-bearers across western Uttar Pradesh.
The visit follows Nabin's July meetings with BJP leaders and NDA alliance partners.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin will embark on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on Monday to review the party’s preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections and hold meetings with leaders and workers.
Nabin will begin his visit in Meerut, where he will pay floral tributes to the “immortal martyrs” at the Indian National Army Martyrs Memorial and Park, the BJP said, as per PTI.
He will then address a ‘Yuva Sammelan’ at Swami Vivekanand Subharti University as part of the party’s youth outreach ahead of the polls. Nabin will also address a conference of the BJP’s ‘Shakti Kendras’ operating in western Uttar Pradesh.
Later, the BJP chief will meet former office-bearers, MPs, MLAs and party workers from the western region to discuss election preparations and issue organisational directions.
On Tuesday, Nabin will meet “eminent personalities and distinguished people” in Meerut before travelling to Saharanpur. There, he will hold a meeting with state and regional office-bearers, district presidents, district in-charges and district general secretaries to discuss the party’s election strategy.
July Visit Focused On BJP Org, NDA Allies
The visit comes after Nabin’s two-day trip to Lucknow in July, when he held discussions with former presidents of the Uttar Pradesh BJP and alliance partners on preparations for the 2027 polls.
During that visit, Nabin also chaired a meeting of NDA constituents in the state. Leaders of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Nishad Party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Apna Dal (Sonelal) said the discussions focused on strengthening the alliance and organisational preparations.
UP's 2027 Stakes
Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, remains a key electoral battleground for the BJP. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the SP-led INDIA bloc won 43 seats in the state, while the BJP-led NDA secured 36.
The results also brought renewed focus on caste equations in the state. The SP has sought to consolidate backward castes, Dalits and minorities through its PDA strategy, while the BJP is working to retain its broader social coalition.
With the 2027 Assembly polls approaching, the BJP’s organisational outreach, youth engagement and alliance management are expected to form a major part of its preparations in Uttar Pradesh.