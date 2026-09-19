TMC’s Rejinagar Bypoll Candidate Withdraws, Reverses Decision Hours Later: What Happened

Why Did Rabiul Alam Chowdhury Announce His Withdrawal?

Chowdhury, a former TMC MLA, told reporters in his Murshidabad home earlier in the day, "It is becoming difficult for me to motivate grassroots workers who have been facing regular harassment. Also, it is an onerous task to familiarise the electorate with the new 'footballer' symbol in such a short time. In this given situation, last night I informed Mamata di about my decision (not to contest)... Let's see," he said.