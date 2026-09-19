Outdated Intelligence, Stale Imagery: How US Strike On Minab School In Iran Killed 123 Children

Pentagon investigators found that outdated intelligence, stale satellite imagery and reliance on AI-assisted targeting contributed to the deadly Minab school strike.
The school had been separated from a former Iranian military site years earlier, but updated information about the location did not reach the authoritative targeting database.
The case has raised wider questions about human oversight, target verification and the limits of AI when military systems rely on flawed or outdated data.
On the first day of the US-Iran war, a missile struck a girls' elementary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab, killing 123 children. Months later, the question of how it happened is still under investigation.
Pentagon investigators have found that a combination of outdated intelligence, stale satellite imagery and excessive reliance on AI-assisted targeting contributed to the US missile strike on a girls' school in Minab, Iran.
The findings raise questions about how rapidly developed AI tools are being used in military targeting and whether human checks were sufficient before the strike, according to a report by Washington Post.
Notably, Palantir said it "is not responsible for the underlying data nor identifying intelligence deficiencies," and that there is no evidence its software was at fault, the report noted.
What Went Wrong With The Intelligence?
The site had previously been associated with an Iranian military facility but had subsequently been separated from it and converted into a school. Satellite imagery showed changes to the site dating back years, but the targeting information apparently did not reflect them.
An intelligence analyst had reportedly flagged changes to the site in 2019, but the information was entered into a system that was not connected to the authoritative targeting database, meaning the warning did not reach those preparing the strike.
How Did AI Factor Into The Strike?
As per reports, the US Central Command personnel relied heavily on Palantir's Maven Smart System, apparently expecting it to identify stale or inconsistent intelligence. Investigators found that the system was working with flawed underlying information. Palantir has said it was not responsible for the underlying data or identifying intelligence deficiencies.
AI can process intelligence rapidly, but it cannot necessarily correct inaccurate information fed into the system.
Iran’s embassy in South Africa said in a post on X, “Only a few days remain until schools reopen across Iran. But this year, the empty seats of Minab’s schoolchildren will be a painful reminder of the lives that were taken too soon.”
Iran’s Embassy in Austria noted that the UN fact-finding mission has found reasonable grounds to believe the US committed war crimes in Iran, including the strikes on the school in Minab and the sports hall in Lamerd that killed hundreds of civilians- yet Washington still refuses to admit it.
“The commanders and perpetrators must be held accountable. This must become a lesson for every US-ISRAELI war criminal,” it said.
What Does The Investigation Mean?
The strike has raised questions about target verification, intelligence databases, human oversight and civilian-protection procedures. The UN Fact-Finding Mission stated in its recent report that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the United States bears direct responsibility for the attacks on the Minab children's school and the Lamerd sports club in Fars. But, the US decided to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council, and has denied these claims.
It is reported that two missiles struck the school. After the first missile sent the children into a panic, they instinctively gathered around teachers who were trying to protect them. Then the second missile struck, causing an even greater loss of life. No bodies were left intact. More than 1,000 human remains, and body parts were recovered from inside and outside the school grounds.