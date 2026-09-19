Trump Says US Has Secured ‘Permanent Control’ Over Greenland Security

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Donald Trump says the US has reached a permanent security agreement with Denmark and Greenland that would expand Washington's military role in the Arctic, but the pact has yet to be formally signed and does not transfer Greenland's sovereignty to the US

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Thule Tracking Station, known as callsign POGO, operated by the 22nd Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 7, is the northernmost unit of seven worldwide tracking stations in the US Space Force Satellite Control Network at Pituffik Space Base Photo: United States Space force
Summary of this article

  • Trump says the proposed agreement would give the US a permanent security role in Greenland, including expanded military presence and restrictions on adversaries.

  • Denmark and Greenland have not agreed to transfer sovereignty to the US; the pact still needs to be formally signed and approved through the relevant parliamentary procedures.

  • The deal comes amid growing US focus on Arctic security, with Greenland's location and the existing Pituffik Space Base making the island strategically important.

US President Donald Trump has announced what he described as an “Infinite Life” agreement with Denmark and Greenland that would give Washington permanent control over security and other security-related needs on the strategically important Arctic island. The announcement comes after months of tensions over Trump's push to expand US control over Greenland.

However, the agreement has not yet been formally signed. Denmark and Greenland said they expect to sign the pact during the UN General Assembly next week, subject to approval by their respective parliaments.

What Did Trump Announce?

Trump said the agreement would give the US what he called permanent control over Greenland's security and related needs, while imposing restrictions on military activity and sensitive investments by US adversaries.

He described it as an “Infinite Life” Agreement and said there would be “NO COST” to the United States.

Trump also said Washington would begin the process of developing a “large Military presence” in Greenland and work with Greenlanders on its development and construction.

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Trump said the agreement would allow the US to prevent adversaries from establishing military bases, maintaining a military presence or making sensitive investments in Greenland without Washington's approval. He also said the US would begin developing a larger military presence on the island.

Greenland's location between North America and Europe gives it major strategic importance in the Arctic. The US has increasingly focused on the region amid competition with Russia and China.

Trump has repeatedly argued that greater US control over Greenland is necessary for American national security. The latest agreement appears to address some of those concerns without transferring sovereignty over the territory.

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US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio lauded the deal, saying, “Greenland will forever be part of the strategic defense area of North America and exclude any adversary from it and the surrounding area. This deal permanently and completely addresses our national security  concerns in Greenland.”

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Does This Mean The US Controls Greenland?

Under Trump's description, the agreement would give the US the ability to prevent adversaries from establishing military bases, maintaining a military presence or making sensitive investments in Greenland without Washington's approval. Trump also said the US would expand its military presence on the island.

The Danish government and Greenland's government have welcomed the agreement, saying it would strengthen the security of Greenland, Denmark, the US and the wider Western alliance. However, the pact still has to be formally signed and go through parliamentary procedures before it takes effect.

The US already has a military presence in Greenland through Pituffik Space Base, formerly known as Thule Air Base, which supports missile-warning and space-surveillance operations. Washington has increasingly focused on the Arctic as melting sea ice opens new routes and increases competition over the region.

Trump has repeatedly cited national security as a reason for seeking greater US control over Greenland. His latest announcement therefore marks a shift from his earlier push to acquire the territory towards an arrangement focused on security and military access.

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