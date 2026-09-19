Trump Says US Has Secured ‘Permanent Control’ Over Greenland Security

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Rucha Pramanick Published at: 19 September 2026 10:38 am

Donald Trump says the US has reached a permanent security agreement with Denmark and Greenland that would expand Washington's military role in the Arctic, but the pact has yet to be formally signed and does not transfer Greenland's sovereignty to the US

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Rucha Pramanick Published at: 19 September 2026 10:38 am

Thule Tracking Station, known as callsign POGO, operated by the 22nd Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 7, is the northernmost unit of seven worldwide tracking stations in the US Space Force Satellite Control Network at Pituffik Space Base Photo: United States Space force