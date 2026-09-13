Trump Says Irish Reunification Would Be 'Fantastic', Sparking Protests

Donald Trump said Irish reunification would be “fantastic” and suggested it “may as well happen now” during his visit to Ireland
The Good Friday Agreement establishes the principle of consent, meaning Northern Ireland’s constitutional status can change only with majority support
Trump’s remarks do not alter that legal framework but bring fresh international attention to the long-running debate over Irish unity
US President Donald Trump said Irish reunification would be “fantastic” and that “it may as well happen now” during his visit to Ireland on Saturday, wading into one of the island's most sensitive constitutional questions, according to Irish public-service broadcaster.
Trump made the comments while staying at his golf resort in Doonbeg, County Clare. His visit also drew protests, with demonstrators gathering as he remained at the resort.
Principle Of Consent
The remarks drew attention because the constitutional future of Northern Ireland is governed by the principle of consent under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
Under the Agreement, the British and Irish governments recognise the legitimacy of whatever choice is freely exercised by a majority of people in Northern Ireland, whether they choose to remain part of the United Kingdom or form part of a sovereign united Ireland.
Tánaiste Micheál Martin has described the principle as “simple and inviolable”, saying it gives people in Northern Ireland the right to pursue their preferred constitutional future while requiring them to persuade others of their case.
Martin has also said that, as a constitutional nationalist, he is free to argue for Irish unity, just as unionists are entitled to make the case for Northern Ireland remaining within the United Kingdom. Any constitutional change, however, remains subject to majority consent under the Agreement.
Brexit And The EU Dimension
The question of Irish unity has taken on added significance since Britain's departure from the European Union.
The Irish government has said that if a united Ireland were established in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement, the entire territory would legally form part of the European Union. Dublin has described that position as providing clarity on the Agreement's provisions regardless of the UK's relationship with the bloc.
The Irish government has consistently stressed that any change to Northern Ireland's constitutional status must follow the consent principle and reflect the democratic wishes of people on the island.
Why Trump's Remarks Matter
Trump's comments bring an outside political figure directly into a debate that remains deeply contested in Northern Ireland.
The question of constitutional status divides nationalists, who support Irish unity, and unionists, who want Northern Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom. The Good Friday Agreement provides the framework through which any change can take place.
Trump's remarks do not alter that process. Any move towards Irish reunification would ultimately depend on the consent of a majority of people in Northern Ireland, making the US president's comments political intervention rather than a change to the legal framework governing the island's constitutional future.