'Trying Anything To Get Me Out': Trump Says No 'Regret' Over Starting War With Iran

Trump claimed Iran would have attacked Israel and the Middle East.
He said US markets remained at an all-time high during conflict.
Trump said Iran's leadership would welcome renaming Hormuz as Trump Strait.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that Iran was seeking to oust him because it believes Democrats would allow Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon, saying he would ensure Iran does not obtain one under his leadership.
“They're trying to do anything possible to get me out because they think the Democrats will let them essentially have a nuclear weapon. They're not going to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.
Trump also said he had no “regret” over starting the war with Iran and insisted that he would take the same decision again.
“I don't believe in the word regret. You can always question yourself a little bit. And a few people have asked me that. If I had it to do again, I'd do exactly as I did. I took out their nuclear capability,” he said.
Trump's Iran Claims
Trump claimed that Iran would have “wiped out” Israel and the Middle East if it had acquired a nuclear weapon.
“Supposing we were cruising and all of a sudden Iran has a nuclear weapon. They would use it. They're crazy. I deal with them. And they would use it. They would have wiped out Israel. They would have wiped out the Middle East. And they would have started hitting a couple of our cities,” he said.
Trump also touted the stock market, saying it was at an “all-time high” and had continued to rise, while oil prices had reached their highest levels.
“The stock market right now is at an all-time high. 81 times during this term. It's been during this whole little conflict. We call it a conflict. The highest it's ever been. Much higher than when I started,” Trump told Fox News.
Earlier, Trump said Iran's leadership would be “thrilled” by his move to rename the strategically important Strait of Hormuz as the “Trump Strait”. He made the remarks while addressing the Republican Party's midterm convention in Dallas.
Trump said the US was “winning” the war with Iran and linked the conflict to oil prices and the strategic waterway, through which a significant share of global energy supplies passes.