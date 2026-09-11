Another Oil Choke Point? Houthi Seizure of Yemen’s Mocha Port Raises Red Sea Supply Risks

How Could The Houthi Advance Affect Oil And Shipping?

The Houthis' control of Mocha gives them greater leverage over the approach to Bab el-Mandeb, although control of Mocha does not mean they control the strait itself. Yemeni government sources said the Houthis have also moved towards the Hanish Islands, while Dhubab and Perim are even more directly important for control of the strait.