Pakistan Weighs Airstriking Yemen’s Houthis If Saudi Arabia Seeks Help Under Mecca Pact

Pakistan is considering airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthis at Saudi Arabia’s request.
Saadah is among the areas that could be targeted if Pakistan approves military action.
Khawaja Asif said an attack on Saudi Arabia could activate the Mecca defence pact.
Pakistan is considering airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthi forces at Saudi Arabia’s request, potentially invoking a newly signed defence pact, with Pakistani sources indicating that an operation could take place soon, Turkiye Today reported.
Pakistan has not yet made a final decision on whether to attack the Houthis. However, according to Turkiye Today, a Pakistani source said the strikes may be carried out shortly and that they would be made public soon afterwards. One of the military priorities being considered is to clear Houthi forces from Saadah and other regions of Yemen.
The possibility of military action comes after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday that any attack on Saudi Arabia could activate the Mecca pact. He warned that aggression against one member would be viewed as an attack on all signatories.
What the Mecca pact says
The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed earlier this month by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye, commits the three countries to mutual defence if any of them comes under attack.
Turkiye Today reported that the agreement brings together Türkiye, which has NATO's second-largest army, Pakistan, the Islamic world's only nuclear-armed state, and Saudi Arabia, the leading Gulf power with vast financial resources.
The possible Pakistani action comes as the Houthis have increased pressure on Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, in recent weeks. The group has repeatedly attacked Saudi oil infrastructure and tankers since July, when a 2022 truce between the two sides unravelled.
Houthi attacks put pressure on Saudi exports
The Houthis have also declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and begun attacking Saudi ships. The attacks have further squeezed Saudi exports, which were already affected by Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Turkiye Today, one Pakistani source said clearing the Houthis from Saadah and other regions would be among the military priorities of any potential Pakistani operation.