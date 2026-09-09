Column | Is the Accelerating Pace of Hydropower Construction Across Tibet Compatible With Glacial Instability

The devastating glacier collapse behind the recent Nepal-Tibet disaster is a powerful reminder of the growing vulnerability of the Tibetan plateau, the Third Pole. Tibet is warming at roughly twice the global average in recent decades, accelerating glacier retreat and permafrost thaw. But climate change is unfolding alongside another pressure: the intensive exploitation and transformation of Tibet’s fragile landscape through dam construction, mining, hydropower projects, roads, tunnels and other large-scale infrastructure. These activities disturb permafrost, destabilise slopes, fragment ecosystems and alter river systems, adding further stress to an already vulnerable environment. The lesson for downstream nations is clear: as Tibet’s ice retreats and its landscape is increasingly engineered and exploited, the risk of sudden cross-border water disasters cannot simply be ignored.