Column | Environmental Cooperation Is A Prerequisite For Ensuring A Safer World

The world is witnessing intense geopolitical competition but the imperative to understand nature and to work with it together has never been stronger. The several regional platforms have to go beyond political, economic, and security, towards sharing and exchange of knowledge, best practices, technological innovations, and scientific assessments of climate change. Ensuring the participation of the geographical, financial and technological advantaged to share with the vulnerable is the real challenge ahead. While there is no ambiguity over environmental cooperation being a prerequisite for ensuring a safer world, how can the reluctant powers be brought to the discussion table? Institutional structures should be in place to provide cooperation over life-saving information even when broader bilateral relations are strained. Natural disasters are inevitable but global and regional measures for prevention, mitigation and management need urgent attention to temper the consequences.