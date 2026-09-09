Joe Root Breaks Ricky Ponting's Record, Third After Tendulkar & Anderson To Play Most Test Matches

Joe Root has become the third-most capped Test cricketer, overtaking Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh with his 169th appearance
Root is level with Sachin Tendulkar on 68 Test fifties and can claim the record outright with another half-century
The England batter is 72 runs short of 12,000 international runs in England, another milestone he can achieve at Edgbaston
Joe Root has moved into third place on the all-time list of Test appearances after surpassing Australia legends Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh during England's third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, September 9.
The match marks Root's 169th appearance in the longest format, taking him past Ponting and Waugh, who both finished their careers with 168 Tests for Australia. Only Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson have played more Tests than the England batter.
Most Appearances In Tests
200 - Sachin Tendulkar
188 - James Anderson
169* - Joe Root
168 - Steve Waugh
168 - Ricky Ponting
Root made his Test debut against India in Nagpur in December 2012 and has since established himself as one of England's most prolific batters. The 35-year-old has now featured in 169 Tests and has amassed 14,208 runs, including 41 centuries, with a best score of 262.
The milestone comes with England chasing a series sweep against Pakistan. The hosts have already won the opening two Tests, putting them in a strong position to complete a 3-0 clean sweep at Edgbaston.
Root also has another major record within reach in Birmingham. He is currently level with Tendulkar for the most half-centuries in Test cricket, with both batters having scored 68 fifties. Another half-century would take Root past the Indian great and give him the record outright.
The third Test is significant for Root beyond the red-ball format as well. It is his 200th international appearance in England across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.
He has scored 11,928 international runs in matches played in England and needs only 72 more to become the first player to reach the 12,000-run mark in a single country.
Tendulkar currently holds the record for the most international runs scored in one country. The former India batter accumulated 14,192 runs from 258 matches played in India between 1989 and 2013.
With the Test appearance record now added to his growing list of achievements, Root has another opportunity at Edgbaston to move past Tendulkar in the half-century chart and take another step towards the 12,000-run landmark in England.