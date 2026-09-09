Joe Root Breaks Ricky Ponting's Record, Third After Tendulkar & Anderson To Play Most Test Matches

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 9 September 2026 6:01 pm

Joe Root has become the third-most capped Test cricketer after overtaking Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh with his 169th appearance for England. Root is also eyeing Sachin Tendulkar's record for most Test fifties and needs 72 more runs to become the first player to score 12,000 international runs in England

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 9 September 2026 6:01 pm

Joe Root celebrates hitting a half century on day two of the first Test against Pakistan in Leeds Photo: Associated Press