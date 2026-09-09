Joe Root Breaks Ricky Ponting's Record, Third After Tendulkar & Anderson To Play Most Test Matches

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Joe Root has become the third-most capped Test cricketer after overtaking Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh with his 169th appearance for England. Root is also eyeing Sachin Tendulkar's record for most Test fifties and needs 72 more runs to become the first player to score 12,000 international runs in England

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Joe Root Breaks Ricky Pontings Record, Third After Tendulkar & Anderson To Play Most Test Matches
Joe Root celebrates hitting a half century on day two of the first Test against Pakistan in Leeds Photo: Associated Press
Summary of this article

  • Joe Root has become the third-most capped Test cricketer, overtaking Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh with his 169th appearance

  • Root is level with Sachin Tendulkar on 68 Test fifties and can claim the record outright with another half-century

  • The England batter is 72 runs short of 12,000 international runs in England, another milestone he can achieve at Edgbaston

Joe Root has moved into third place on the all-time list of Test appearances after surpassing Australia legends Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh during England's third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, September 9.

The match marks Root's 169th appearance in the longest format, taking him past Ponting and Waugh, who both finished their careers with 168 Tests for Australia. Only Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson have played more Tests than the England batter.

Most Appearances In Tests

  • 200 - Sachin Tendulkar

  • 188 - James Anderson

  • 169* - Joe Root

  • 168 - Steve Waugh

  • 168 - Ricky Ponting

Root made his Test debut against India in Nagpur in December 2012 and has since established himself as one of England's most prolific batters. The 35-year-old has now featured in 169 Tests and has amassed 14,208 runs, including 41 centuries, with a best score of 262.

The milestone comes with England chasing a series sweep against Pakistan. The hosts have already won the opening two Tests, putting them in a strong position to complete a 3-0 clean sweep at Edgbaston.

Related Content
England's captain Joe Root bats during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. - | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
England's captain Joe Root bats during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. - | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Joe Root celebrates hitting a half century on day two of the first Test against Pakistan in Leeds - Photo: Associated Press
England's Joe Root bats against Australia on Day 2 of their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne. - | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair

Root also has another major record within reach in Birmingham. He is currently level with Tendulkar for the most half-centuries in Test cricket, with both batters having scored 68 fifties. Another half-century would take Root past the Indian great and give him the record outright.

The third Test is significant for Root beyond the red-ball format as well. It is his 200th international appearance in England across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

He has scored 11,928 international runs in matches played in England and needs only 72 more to become the first player to reach the 12,000-run mark in a single country.

Tendulkar currently holds the record for the most international runs scored in one country. The former India batter accumulated 14,192 runs from 258 matches played in India between 1989 and 2013.

With the Test appearance record now added to his growing list of achievements, Root has another opportunity at Edgbaston to move past Tendulkar in the half-century chart and take another step towards the 12,000-run landmark in England.

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