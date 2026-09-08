Melbourne Renegades Up For Full Sale As Cricket Australia Opens BBL To Private Investment

Cricket Australia on Tuesday approved private investment in its flagship T20 event, the Big Bash League, clearing the decks for Melbourne Renegades sale in full even though the country's players' body said "significant issues remain unresolved" in the new plan.
CA announced that it would invite bids from private owners for a 100 per cent stake in Melbourne Renegades.
But the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) CEO Paul Marsh said the two bodies remain a "long away apart on a new agreement" which includes a renegotiated pay deal with the players.
The new ownership in the franchise will be in place for the 2027-28 Big Bash League and Women's Big Bash League seasons, and the sale process will have no impact on the upcoming seasons of the BBL and the WBBL this Australian summer, reported cricket.com.au.
The Melbourne Renegades is being run in a caretaker mode by CA.
The body will also consider putting the other clubs for sale under the "self-determination" model, "which allows each state to make its own decision if and when to sell stakes in their BBL clubs," the report added.
Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars are the other clubs believed to be interested in private investment.
But others such as Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Brisbane Heat, and Adelaide Strikers, are not interested in private investment at the moment.
CA To Have Control
Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird said the governing body will continue to have control over international scheduling, availability of the players, salary caps as well as media rights.
While CA will retain power to approve or veto investors and set reserve price, any changes to club names, colours and branding would need approvals. In case of Melbourne Renegades, CA will be the approving party while for other teams, the same would be the relevant state body.
"By opening the door to private investment in the Big Bash Leagues, Cricket Australia is taking a deliberate step to strengthen and secure the long-term future of the game, accelerate growth and ensuring we can keep investing in community cricket and grassroots participation, domestic and international pathways and the elite level," Baird added.
ACA CEO Marsh said the players body is "open minded" about private investment but a new Memorandum of Understanding and contracting arrangements must be discussed. The ACA said any future model should deliver "positive outcomes" for both the game and its players.
"Today's announcement does not alter the key requirements that must be satisfied before any sale can proceed.
"A new Memorandum of Understanding and new player contracting arrangements, potentially involving new team owners, must first be negotiated and agreed between the ACA and CA. Significant issues remain unresolved and the parties are currently a long way apart on a new agreement," Marsh said.