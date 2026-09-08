BCCI Axes Young Cricketer From India Squad For Australia Tour Over Age Fraud

P PTI Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 8 September 2026 12:23 pm

Saurashtra’s Savsani will replace Yadav in the one-day squad, while Haryana’s Baloda comes into the multi-day team for the Australia series. Yadav was withdrawn from India’s U-19 squads after the BCCI cited age discrepancies.

P PTI Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 8 September 2026 12:23 pm

The current structure and functioning of the BCCI are broadly in line with other major cricket boards across the world. Photo: File