BCCI Axes Young Cricketer From India Squad For Australia Tour Over Age Fraud

Rohit Yadav has been withdrawn from both India U-19 squads after the BCCI cited age discrepancies. Yadav had originally been selected for the one-dayers and multi-day matches against Australia before the change was announced.
The two replacements will feature in different formats of the Australia series. Savsani has been added to the one-day squad, while Baloda will take Yadav’s place in the multi-day team.
The BCCI has made two changes to India’s U-19 squads ahead of the upcoming multi-format series against Australia. Saurashtra’s Aryan Savsani and Haryana’s Tanmay Baloda were on Tuesday named replacements for Rohit Yadav in U-19 squads to face Australia in a multi-format series later this month.
Yadav, who was named in the India U-19 squads to take on Australia in one-dayers and multi-day matches, was handed a two-year ban by the BCCI for allegedly misrepresenting his age.
The BCCI said Savsani and Baloda will replace Yadav in the one-day and multi-day Indian squads respectively.
“The Junior Cricket Committee has named Saurashtra Cricket Association’s Aryan Savsani as Rohit Yadav’s replacement in India U19’s One-Day squad, while Haryana Cricket Association’s Tanmay Baloda has been named as his replacement in the Multi-Day squad,” the BCCI informed.
“Rohit, who was named in India’s U19 squads for the upcoming fixtures against Australia U19 at Rajkot and Ahmedabad, has been withdrawn from the squad due to age discrepancies.”
India U-19 will play three one-dayers and the first multi-day match against their Australian counterparts at Rajkot while the second multi-day game will be played at the B Ground in Ahmedabad.
The three one-dayers will be played on September 18, 21 and 23 respectively, while the two multi-day matches will be from September 27-30 and October 5-8.
Squads (updated):
For one-dayers: Lakshya Raichandani (c), Yashbardhan Chauhan (vc), Rajat Baghel (wk), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (wk), V. Yashveer, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel, Aryan Savsani.
For multi-day matches: Yashbardhan Chauhan (c), Lakshya Raichandani (vc), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (wk), Abhipray Biswas (wk), Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav, Tanmay Baloda. PTI DDV ATK