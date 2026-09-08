In Photos | Nepal’s Flash Flood Aftermath In Candles, Prayers, Rescue Searches And Ruined Homes

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Nepal observed a day of mourning on Monday for those killed in the August 26 floods, with people lighting candles and praying in Kathmandu. In Nuwakot district, Buddhist monks performed rituals and prayers for victims of the recent flash floods. Nepalese Army and Police Force personnel searched a damaged house in Dhunge for signs of survivors, while damaged homes were seen along the Trishuli River. In Devighat, residents crossed the river using a newly installed zipline. A survivor rested inside a flood-damaged house as communities in the affected areas dealt with the aftermath.

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Nepal holds a day of mourning after floods kill at least 1,300 people
Buddhist monks perform rituals and prayers for victims of the recent flash floods in Dhunge area of district Nuwakot, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
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Nepal floods 2026 a day of mourning photo gallery
A young girl lights a candle during a day of mourning for victims of the Aug. 26 floods in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
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Nepal floods 2026 a day of mourning photo
Lamps burn as Buddhist monks perform rituals and prayers for victims of the recent flash floods in the Dhunge area of district Nuwakot, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
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Nepal floods 2026 a day of mourning
People light candles and pray during a day of mourning for those killed in the Aug. 26 floods in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
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Nepal flood a day of mourning
People light candles and pray during a day of mourning for those killed in the Aug. 26 floods in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
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People light candles and pray during a day of mourning for those killed in the Aug. 26 floods in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
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People light candles and pray during a day of mourning for those killed in the Aug. 26 floods in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
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Residents commute across the Trishuli river on a newly installed zipline in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
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Nepalese Army and Police Force personnel check for signs of survivors inside a house damaged by flash floods in Dhunge, Nuwakot district, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
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Houses damaged by flash floods are seen on the bank of Trishuli river in Dhunge, Nuwakot district, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
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Houses damaged by flash floods are seen on the bank of Trishuli river in Dhunge, Nuwakot district, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
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Nepal holds a day of mourning after floods
A survivors rests inside a house damaged by flash floods on the bank of Trishuli river in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

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