In Photos | Nepal’s Flash Flood Aftermath In Candles, Prayers, Rescue Searches And Ruined Homes

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 8 September 2026 12:38 pm

Nepal observed a day of mourning on Monday for those killed in the August 26 floods, with people lighting candles and praying in Kathmandu. In Nuwakot district, Buddhist monks performed rituals and prayers for victims of the recent flash floods. Nepalese Army and Police Force personnel searched a damaged house in Dhunge for signs of survivors, while damaged homes were seen along the Trishuli River. In Devighat, residents crossed the river using a newly installed zipline. A survivor rested inside a flood-damaged house as communities in the affected areas dealt with the aftermath.