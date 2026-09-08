IND-W Vs PAK-W Final Chances Alive? Nashra Sandhu's Six-Fer Helps Pakistan Enter Semi-Final In Women's Asia Cup 2026

Pakistan secured qualification to the Women’s Asia Cup semi-finals as the third confirmed side alongside India and Sri Lanka
Nashra Sundhu delivered the first six-wicket haul for Pakistan in Women’s T20Is, returning record match figures of 6/7
Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scored for Pakistan with 47 runs off 35 balls, sharing a crucial 47-run stand with Ayesha Zafar
Pakistan booked a place in the Women’s Asia Cup semi-finals by defeating Hong Kong, China by 72 runs in the last Group A game for both teams. Hong Kong finished on 71 in reply to Pakistan’s 143/8, with Nashra Sundhu producing a record 6/7 on a demanding pitch.
The defeat ended Hong Kong’s campaign. Pakistan advanced to the semi-finals after an accomplished all-round showing on a tricky surface.
Pakistan had to earn their total. They lost early wickets but recovered through Shawaal Zulfiqar and Ayesha Zafar before Fatima Sana’s late push gave their bowlers enough runs to defend.
Pakistan Batting Effort
Pakistan elected to bat and made a bright start despite testing conditions. The Powerplay brought boundaries as they moved to 50/2 after six overs.
Muneeba Ali departed first, deceived by a slower short ball from Iqra Sahar. Left-arm spinner Kary Chan then took advantage of her first delivery to remove Gull Feroza and slow Pakistan’s momentum.
Zulfiqar and Zafar steadied things with a 47-run partnership. Zafar hit back-to-back boundaries during her innings, while Zulfiqar grew in confidence at the top.
Hong Kong responded through Joyleen Kaur. She sent back Zafar just before the midway mark and later removed Zulfiqar, who top-scored for Pakistan with 47 from 35 balls.
Kaur kept striking. She also accounted for Sadaf Shamas and Eyman Fatima to finish with 4/19 and pull Hong Kong back into the contest.
Fatima Sana stands tall when Pakistan need her most as she hits 16 runs in the final over against South Africa at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.
Fatima Sana and Tuba Hasan kept the board ticking before Chan dismissed Hasan in the 18th over. Umm-e-Hani fell soon after, but Sana finished the innings with a needed six as Pakistan added 13 in the last over and closed on 143/8.
Sandhu’s Record Spell
Pakistan struck early with the ball and immediately put Hong Kong under pressure. Sana delivered the first breakthrough with the final ball of the opening over, and Sadia Iqbal followed in the next to leave Hong Kong on 1/2.
Yasmin Daswani and Chan tried to rebuild with a 31-run stand, but Sandhu ended it by taking a return catch to remove Daswani.
She then seized control. In her next over, Sandhu got rid of Marina Lamplough and Maryam Bibi in the space of four deliveries, reducing Hong Kong to 40/5.
The left-arm spinner finished the job in her final over. She dismissed Shanzeen Shahzad and then Alison Siu on the next ball to complete her maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is.
Sandhu was not done. She claimed a sixth wicket to return figures of 6/7, the first six-wicket haul by a Pakistan player in Women’s T20Is.
Chan was Hong Kong’s only significant resistance, making 30 from 47 balls. Her dismissal ended the last meaningful stand, and Umm-e-Hani took the final wicket as Hong Kong were all out for 71 in the 19th over.
Pakistan are through. That comprehensive Group A victory booked them a semi-final place as the third confirmed side in the final four.
India and Sri Lanka had already secured their spots. The final semi-final berth will be settled by tomorrow’s match between Bangladesh and hosts UAE.