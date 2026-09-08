Pakistan crushed Hong Kong by 72 runs to reach the Asia Cup semi-finals, powered by Nashra Sandhu's career-best 6/7
Sandhu caught attention off the pitch by sporting performance footwear from Virat Kohli-backed sportswear label one8
The brand continues to expand its footprint in cricket through elite gear collaborations with stars like Smriti Mandhana and Sandhu
Pakistan Women scripted a commanding 72-run victory over Hong Kong China in their Group A fixture of the Women’s Asia Cup, directly sealing their passage into the tournament semi-finals. The cornerstone of this comprehensive win was an extraordinary bowling display by left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu, who delivered a career-best spell of 6/7 in her quota of 4 overs.
Sandhu completely dismantled the Hong Kong batting order, recording a maiden six-wicket haul in T20 internationals to headline a clinical defensive performance that bounced Pakistan back in style following their earlier group-stage reversal.
Amidst her historic spell on the field, Sandhu grabbed attention off the pitch and during breaks by sporting high-performance footwear from the rapidly rising Indian sportswear label, one8. Her choice of gear brought functional athletic equipment squarely into the spotlight, blending top-tier international cricket action with mainstream athletic lifestyle fashion.
What Is One8 Brand?
The one8 brand—widely recognized for its synergy with modern sporting icons and its lifestyle footprint extending into elite communal dining experiences like one8 Commune—is co-created by Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli. Operated under the umbrella of Agilitas Sports following a massive strategic realignment, the brand focuses on world-class performance products.
Moving beyond its foundational apparel roots, one8 launched a dedicated technical footwear line featuring cricket-specific performance models like the Seam and Cover Drive franchises, alongside multi-activity training shoes like Boom Rush, engineering gear specifically meant to withstand the heavy demands of professional cricketers and athletes.
Smriti Mandhana Features In One8 Brand As Well
The brand's footprint on the cricket pitch has been further amplified by elite talent collaborations, most notably with star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana. Signed as a long-term brand ambassador and product co-creator, Mandhana has been routinely spotted donning one8 merchandise—including high-profile appearances in signature footwear lines like the One8 Cover Drive cricket shoes and the SEAM XVIII Signature Edition sneakers.
By bridging elite performances on the continental stage with cutting-edge domestic athletic engineering, players like Nashra Sandhu and Smriti Mandhana continue to underscore how modern sports gear is driving a new era for athlete-backed brands globally.