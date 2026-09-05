India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2026 Match: Head-To-Head Record, Most Runs, Wickets & T20I Stats

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India have won 26 of their 29 overall meetings, while Smriti Mandhana is nine runs away from surpassing Mithali Raj's record in T20I clashes.

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File photo of Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur during the India vs South Africa women's ODI series. Photo: X | BCCI Women
Summary of this article

  • India face Pakistan in their final Women's Asia Cup 2026 league match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 5.

  • India have dominated the overall rivalry, winning 26 of 29 ODI and T20I meetings, including 14 of 17 T20Is.

  • Smriti Mandhana has 307 runs against Pakistan in T20Is and needs just nine runs to surpass Mithali Raj's 315.

India will lock horns with Pakistan in their last league match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on Saturday (September 5) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Having already qualified for the semi-finals, India will consolidate their position in Group A.

India have an upper hand in the overall ODI+T20Is head-to-head record against Pakistan in T20Is. Both teams have played 17 matches against each other; India has won 14 of them and Pakistan only three.

India Women Vs Pakistan Women Head-To-Head In T20I

Matches Player17
India14
Pakistan3

Most runs in India vs Pakistan women's T20Is

Smriti Mandhana is on the verge of shattering yet another record of Mithali Raj. The former India women's team captain is currently the highest run-scorer in India vs Pakistan T20Is. Mandhana is just 9 runs shy of getting ahead of Mithali.

PlayerMatchesRuns
Mithali Raj10315
Smriti Mandhana11307
Bismah Maroof14248
Harmanpreet Kaur16230
Nida Dar13194

Most Wickets in India vs Pakistan women's T20Is

Seasoned all-rounder Deepti Sharma is the most successful bowler in this rivalry, having taken 14 wickets in just eight outings. She also has a fifer against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game.

PlayerMatchesWicketsEconomy
Deepti Sharma8145.67
Ekta Bisht5104.35
Nida Dar13105.58
Sana Mir1195.02
Priyanka Roy284.46

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Stats in Women's T20I

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Smriti Mandhana Breaks Plethora Of Records As India Outplay Hong Kong To Enter Final - X/BCCIWomen
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Total Matches24
Average 1st Innings Score122
Average 2nd Innings Score91
Team Won Batting First13
Team Won Bowling First11
Highest Score (Team)193/5 (India)
Highest ScorerSmriti Mandhana (212 Runs)
Highest Wicket TakerNonkululeko Mlaba (11 Wickets)

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has historically favored teams defending a target in Women's T20 Internationals, evidenced by a strong bias toward first-innings wins. The venue averages a first-innings score of around 120 to 122 runs, making totals in the 140–150 range highly competitive. While spinners generally extract considerable grip and assistance as the pitch wears down, the venue has also witnessed dominant batting displays, including team totals crossing the 155-run mark

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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