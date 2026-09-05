India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2026 Match: Head-To-Head Record, Most Runs, Wickets & T20I Stats

India face Pakistan in their final Women's Asia Cup 2026 league match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 5.
India have dominated the overall rivalry, winning 26 of 29 ODI and T20I meetings, including 14 of 17 T20Is.
Smriti Mandhana has 307 runs against Pakistan in T20Is and needs just nine runs to surpass Mithali Raj's 315.
India will lock horns with Pakistan in their last league match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on Saturday (September 5) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Having already qualified for the semi-finals, India will consolidate their position in Group A.
India have an upper hand in the overall ODI+T20Is head-to-head record against Pakistan in T20Is. Both teams have played 17 matches against each other; India has won 14 of them and Pakistan only three.
India Women Vs Pakistan Women Head-To-Head In T20I
|Matches Player
|17
|India
|14
|Pakistan
|3
Most runs in India vs Pakistan women's T20Is
Smriti Mandhana is on the verge of shattering yet another record of Mithali Raj. The former India women's team captain is currently the highest run-scorer in India vs Pakistan T20Is. Mandhana is just 9 runs shy of getting ahead of Mithali.
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Mithali Raj
|10
|315
|Smriti Mandhana
|11
|307
|Bismah Maroof
|14
|248
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|16
|230
|Nida Dar
|13
|194
Most Wickets in India vs Pakistan women's T20Is
Seasoned all-rounder Deepti Sharma is the most successful bowler in this rivalry, having taken 14 wickets in just eight outings. She also has a fifer against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game.
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Deepti Sharma
|8
|14
|5.67
|Ekta Bisht
|5
|10
|4.35
|Nida Dar
|13
|10
|5.58
|Sana Mir
|11
|9
|5.02
|Priyanka Roy
|2
|8
|4.46
Dubai International Cricket Stadium Stats in Women's T20I
|Total Matches
|24
|Average 1st Innings Score
|122
|Average 2nd Innings Score
|91
|Team Won Batting First
|13
|Team Won Bowling First
|11
|Highest Score (Team)
|193/5 (India)
|Highest Scorer
|Smriti Mandhana (212 Runs)
|Highest Wicket Taker
|Nonkululeko Mlaba (11 Wickets)
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has historically favored teams defending a target in Women's T20 Internationals, evidenced by a strong bias toward first-innings wins. The venue averages a first-innings score of around 120 to 122 runs, making totals in the 140–150 range highly competitive. While spinners generally extract considerable grip and assistance as the pitch wears down, the venue has also witnessed dominant batting displays, including team totals crossing the 155-run mark