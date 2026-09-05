India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Check Rivalry And Past Meetings In Competition's History

2024: India, the defending champions, cruised to a comfortable victory over the group stage encounter. Pakistan was restricted to 108/10 in 19.2 overs, and India comfortably chased it down at 112/3 in 14.1 overs to win by 7 wickets.

2022: Pakistan pulled off a historic upset against their arch-rivals during a low-scoring thriller in Sylhet. Pakistan posted 137/6 in their 20 overs, and despite a fight, India was bowled out for 124 in 19.4 overs, securing a 13-run victory that remains Pakistan's singular win over India in the tournament's history.

2018: India stamped their authority on the contest by overcoming Pakistan with a clinical all-around display in Malaysia. The bowling unit restricted Pakistan to a meager 72/7 in 20 overs, before India chased it down comfortably at 75/3 in 16.1 overs to win by 7 wickets.

2016: India put up a disciplined bowling performance in Thailand to restrict Pakistan to a sub-par total of 97/7 in 20 overs. The subsequent run chase saw India overcome minor stutters to reach 98/5 in 19.2 overs, winning by 5 wickets.

2012 (Group Stage): The two sides met early in the inaugural T20 edition of the tournament hosted in China. India's bowlers choked the scoring rate to restrict Pakistan to a modest total before securing an eight-wicket win.