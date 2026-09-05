India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Check Rivalry And Past Meetings In Competition's History

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have already booked their Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final berth following wins over Hong Kong and Thailand
Fatima Sana's Pakistan, who defeated Thailand in their last outing, still require positive results to confirm their progression to the knockout stage
India enter the contest holding a dominant 5-1 head-to-head record over Pakistan in the T20 format of the Women's Asia Cup
India and Pakistan meet in a Group A clash at the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai, with continental bragging rights and a psychological edge on the line. The fixture remains the tournament's biggest draw and India arrive with momentum.
Harmanpreet Kaur's side have beaten Hong Kong and Thailand and already secured a semi-final place, livemint.com reported. Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana, beat Thailand in their last outing but still need results to confirm a knockouts berth, the publication reported.
Rivalry And Tournament
This rivalry runs deep. Few contests in women's cricket carry the same intensity as India versus Pakistan, and the Women's Asia Cup has sat at the centre of that story for more than two decades.
The tournament began in 2004 as a 50-over competition. It later shifted to the T20 format from the fifth edition onwards, changing the pace of the event but not the weight of this fixture.
India have set the standard across that period, winning a record seven titles. In the T20 phase of the rivalry, India also hold a clear 5-1 record over Pakistan, underlining their control of this contest in recent years.
Recent Head-To-Head Results
Recent meetings frame the latest clash sharply. India have dominated most of them, with Pakistan's only win in the Women's T20 Asia Cup coming in 2022.
2024: India, the defending champions, cruised to a comfortable victory over the group stage encounter. Pakistan was restricted to 108/10 in 19.2 overs, and India comfortably chased it down at 112/3 in 14.1 overs to win by 7 wickets.
2022: Pakistan pulled off a historic upset against their arch-rivals during a low-scoring thriller in Sylhet. Pakistan posted 137/6 in their 20 overs, and despite a fight, India was bowled out for 124 in 19.4 overs, securing a 13-run victory that remains Pakistan's singular win over India in the tournament's history.
2018: India stamped their authority on the contest by overcoming Pakistan with a clinical all-around display in Malaysia. The bowling unit restricted Pakistan to a meager 72/7 in 20 overs, before India chased it down comfortably at 75/3 in 16.1 overs to win by 7 wickets.
2016: India put up a disciplined bowling performance in Thailand to restrict Pakistan to a sub-par total of 97/7 in 20 overs. The subsequent run chase saw India overcome minor stutters to reach 98/5 in 19.2 overs, winning by 5 wickets.
2012 (Group Stage): The two sides met early in the inaugural T20 edition of the tournament hosted in China. India's bowlers choked the scoring rate to restrict Pakistan to a modest total before securing an eight-wicket win.
2012 (Final): The arch-rivals locked horns once again later in the tournament with the continental trophy on the line. India successfully defended a low total of 81 (all out in 20 overs), squeezing Pakistan's batting lineup out for just 63 in 19.1 overs to triumph by 18 runs and lift the title.
That record gives India a strong recent edge going into Dubai. Pakistan, though, have shown before that they can break the pattern, which adds another layer to a match that already carries high stakes.