Women's Asia Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: India-Pakistan Clash Set For September 5 In Dubai

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The ACC has announced the Women's Asia Cup 2026 schedule, with India set to face Pakistan on September 5. Check the complete fixtures, groups, and knockout dates in Dubai

Womens Asia Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: India-Pakistan Clash Set For September 5 In Dubai
Indian women cricket team players celebrating after taking a wicket during a match Photo: BCCIWomen/X
Summary of this article

  • Women's Asia Cup 2026 will be held in Dubai from August 28 to September 13

  • India Women face Pakistan Women on September 5 in the tournament's marquee group-stage clash

  • The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals on September 10 and 11

The countdown to the Women's Asia Cup 2026 has officially begun, with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) unveiling the full schedule for the continental tournament. The competition will be played entirely at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE from August 28 to September 13, featuring eight teams battling for the regional crown.

One of the biggest highlights of the tournament will be the much-anticipated India Women vs Pakistan Women clash on September 5, a fixture that is expected to attract massive attention from cricket fans across Asia.

All 15 matches, including the semi-finals and final, will be played under lights at the same venue, ensuring a streamlined schedule throughout the 17-day event.

Eight Teams Divided Into Two Groups

The tournament features eight teams split into two groups of four. Defending champions India headline Group A alongside Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong (China), while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, hosts UAE and Indonesia, who will make their Women's Asia Cup debut after qualifying through the ACC pathway.

Thailand Women and Hong Kong Women will kick off the tournament on August 28, while India begin their campaign against Thailand on August 30. Harmanpreet Kaur's side will then face Hong Kong before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in what could prove decisive in determining the Group A standings.

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The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals on September 10 and 11, with the final scheduled for September 13.

Women's Asia Cup 2026 Schedule (IST)

MatchFixtureDateTime
1Thailand Women vs Hong Kong WomenAug. 2820:00
2Sri Lanka Women vs UAE WomenAug. 2920:00
3India Women vs Thailand WomenAug. 3020:00
4Bangladesh Women vs Indonesia WomenAug. 3120:00
5Pakistan Women vs Thailand WomenSept. 120:00
6Sri Lanka Women vs Indonesia WomenSept. 220:00
7India Women vs Hong Kong WomenSept. 320:00
8UAE Women vs Indonesia WomenSept. 420:00
9India Women vs Pakistan WomenSept. 520:00
10Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh WomenSept. 620:00
11Pakistan Women vs Hong Kong WomenSept. 720:00
12Bangladesh Women vs UAE WomenSept. 820:00
13Semi-final 1 (A1 vs B2)Sept. 1020:00
14Semi-final 2 (B1 vs A2)Sept. 1120:00
15FinalSept. 1320:00

With every match taking place at the Dubai International Stadium, teams will benefit from consistent playing conditions throughout the tournament. While the India-Pakistan showdown headlines the group stage, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are also expected to mount strong title challenges, setting the stage for a highly competitive Women's Asia Cup in the UAE.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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