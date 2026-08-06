Women's Asia Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: India-Pakistan Clash Set For September 5 In Dubai

Women's Asia Cup 2026 will be held in Dubai from August 28 to September 13
India Women face Pakistan Women on September 5 in the tournament's marquee group-stage clash
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals on September 10 and 11
The countdown to the Women's Asia Cup 2026 has officially begun, with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) unveiling the full schedule for the continental tournament. The competition will be played entirely at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE from August 28 to September 13, featuring eight teams battling for the regional crown.
One of the biggest highlights of the tournament will be the much-anticipated India Women vs Pakistan Women clash on September 5, a fixture that is expected to attract massive attention from cricket fans across Asia.
All 15 matches, including the semi-finals and final, will be played under lights at the same venue, ensuring a streamlined schedule throughout the 17-day event.
Eight Teams Divided Into Two Groups
The tournament features eight teams split into two groups of four. Defending champions India headline Group A alongside Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong (China), while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, hosts UAE and Indonesia, who will make their Women's Asia Cup debut after qualifying through the ACC pathway.
Thailand Women and Hong Kong Women will kick off the tournament on August 28, while India begin their campaign against Thailand on August 30. Harmanpreet Kaur's side will then face Hong Kong before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in what could prove decisive in determining the Group A standings.
The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals on September 10 and 11, with the final scheduled for September 13.
Women's Asia Cup 2026 Schedule (IST)
|Match
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|1
|Thailand Women vs Hong Kong Women
|Aug. 28
|20:00
|2
|Sri Lanka Women vs UAE Women
|Aug. 29
|20:00
|3
|India Women vs Thailand Women
|Aug. 30
|20:00
|4
|Bangladesh Women vs Indonesia Women
|Aug. 31
|20:00
|5
|Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women
|Sept. 1
|20:00
|6
|Sri Lanka Women vs Indonesia Women
|Sept. 2
|20:00
|7
|India Women vs Hong Kong Women
|Sept. 3
|20:00
|8
|UAE Women vs Indonesia Women
|Sept. 4
|20:00
|9
|India Women vs Pakistan Women
|Sept. 5
|20:00
|10
|Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women
|Sept. 6
|20:00
|11
|Pakistan Women vs Hong Kong Women
|Sept. 7
|20:00
|12
|Bangladesh Women vs UAE Women
|Sept. 8
|20:00
|13
|Semi-final 1 (A1 vs B2)
|Sept. 10
|20:00
|14
|Semi-final 2 (B1 vs A2)
|Sept. 11
|20:00
|15
|Final
|Sept. 13
|20:00
With every match taking place at the Dubai International Stadium, teams will benefit from consistent playing conditions throughout the tournament. While the India-Pakistan showdown headlines the group stage, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are also expected to mount strong title challenges, setting the stage for a highly competitive Women's Asia Cup in the UAE.