Women's Asia Cup 2026 Guide: Schedule, Venues, Live Streaming Info And All You Need To Know

The Women’s Asia Cup is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from August 28 to September 13.
Defending champions Sri Lanka, who defeated India in the 2024 final under Chamari Athapaththu, look to maintain their continental dominance
Associate nations including UAE, Thailand, Hong Kong China, and debutants Indonesia aim to challenge the traditional powerhouses
The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 is scheduled to run from August 28 to September 13 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Eight competing teams—India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE, Thailand, Indonesia and Hong Kong China—will battle for continental supremacy.
The tournament opens with a vastly different landscape compared to the recent past. Sri Lanka staged an audacious heist in Dambulla two years ago. Captain Chamari Athapaththu watched from the sidelines as Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari spearheaded a historic Asia Cup 2024 victory over India.
That triumph galvanised the Sri Lankan ecosystem, but the overarching question returns to who will meet India in the final. Forgotten within geopolitical rivalries are the smaller associate nations who stand ready to challenge international cricket's class system.
Challengers From The Margins
UAE, Thailand, Indonesia and Hong Kong China qualified for the tournament by finishing as the top four in June's ACC Women’s Premier Cup. Thailand topped the Premier Cup standings and boasts significant experience in the ruthless waters of the Asia Cup. The Thai squad hold historical tournament victories over Sri Lanka in 2018 and Pakistan in 2022.
Host UAE, captained by Esha Oza, hope to capitalise on home conditions after consistently punching above their weight on the Asian circuit. Hong Kong China return to the tournament after a 14-year absence. Meanwhile, Indonesia make their Asia Cup debut in Dubai.
Bangladesh, captained by Nigar Sultana, house immense talent and could pose a serious threat despite ongoing political instability at home. The team continue to rely on a disciplined bowling attack to stay competitive in marquee events.
Pakistan confirmed Wahab Riaz as coach following months of management rotation. His biggest tactical focus involves maximising Fatima Sana Khan’s batting talents to help the side build a fighting score, particularly against tournament favourites India.
Questions Over India's Squad
India enter the tournament following an underwhelming second consecutive group-stage exit in the Women’s T20 World Cup. The Indian think tank bypassed a clear opportunity to initiate a top-down leadership transition. Harmanpreet Kaur remains captain despite having held the role for a decade and rapidly approaching the twilight of her career.
Selectors omitted Yastika Bhatia from the squad without explanation. Shreyanka Patil is unavailable due to fitness issues, and Jemimah Rodrigues is sidelined with an injury.
The board handed Pratika Rawal her maiden T20I call-up as the replacement for Rodrigues. This puzzling call bypasses domestic standouts Niki Prasad, Anushka Sharma and Vrinda Dinesh. Rawal has not played a competitive T20 match since 2024.
The squad includes G. Kamalini, Prema Rawat and Bharti Fulmali, offering them an opportunity for a solid stint. Conversely, the absentee list features notable names without clear answers. Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana and Vaishnavi Sharma are entirely missing from the roster.
Furthermore, management provided no fitness updates regarding pace-bowling all-rounders Kashvee Gautam and Amanjot Kaur, though both remain sidelined with injuries. India remain the apex predator in the region, but this scattered squad selection leaves zero room for complacency.
Format
The Women’s T20 Asia Cup follows a group-stage and knockout format, where participating teams are divided into groups to play a single-round robin preliminary phase, followed by the semi-finals and the championship final.
Venue
The upcoming Women's T20 Asia Cup is being hosted entirely at a single, world-class venue in the United Arab Emirates—the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. All 15 matches of the tournament, spanning the group stage, semi-finals, and the grand finale, will take place at this prominent venue in Dubai.
Date
The Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin on August 28, 2026, and will conclude with the final on September 13, 2026. Held over a 17-day window at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the tournament features a group stage running from August 28 to September 8, followed by the semi-finals on September 10 and 11, before culminating in the summit clash on September 13.
Full Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Teams
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|August 28, 2026
|Match 1
|Thailand vs Hong Kong
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|August 29, 2026
|Match 2
|Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|August 30, 2026
|Match 3
|India vs Thailand
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|August 31, 2026
|Match 4
|Bangladesh vs Indonesia
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 1, 2026
|Match 5
|Pakistan vs Thailand
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 2, 2026
|Match 6
|Sri Lanka vs Indonesia
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 3, 2026
|Match 7
|India vs Hong Kong
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 4, 2026
|Match 8
|United Arab Emirates vs Indonesia
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 5, 2026
|Match 9
|India vs Pakistan
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 6, 2026
|Match 10
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 7, 2026
|Match 11
|Pakistan vs Hong Kong
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 8, 2026
|Match 12
|Bangladesh vs United Arab Emirates
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 10, 2026
|1st Semi-Final
|TBC vs TBC
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 11, 2026
|2nd Semi-Final
|TBC vs TBC
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 13, 2026
|Final
|TBC vs TBC
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
Live Streaming
In India, the live telecast of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 is available across the Sony Sports Network television channels, while live streaming is accessible digitally via the SonyLIV app and website. To cater to fans nationwide, the network broadcasts extensive multi-lingual coverage featuring expert commentary and analysis panels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.