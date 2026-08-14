Jemimah Rodrigues Ruled Out Of Asia Cup and Asian Games As India Turn To Familiar Name For Replacement

Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the Women’s Asia Cup and Asian Games after suffering a high-grade right hamstring tear
The injury occurred on August 3 while playing for Southern Brave in The Hundred in England
Pratika Rawal replaces Rodrigues in India’s updated Asia Cup squad, led by Harmanpreet Kaur
India have suffered a major setback ahead of the Women’s Asia Cup and Asian Games, with Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of both tournaments after sustaining a high-grade right hamstring tear. The batter picked up the injury on August 3 while representing Southern Brave in The Hundred in England.
The BCCI Medical Team subsequently assessed Rodrigues at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where the severity of the injury was confirmed. The development comes just weeks before India’s Asia Cup campaign, with the tournament scheduled to take place in Dubai from August 28 to September 13.
The injury also rules Rodrigues out of India’s campaign at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, which will be held from September 19 to October 4. The 25-year-old has been an important part of India’s white-ball setup, making her absence a significant blow as the team prepares for two major tournaments in quick succession. The BCCI confirmed the development on Friday, August 14.
Jemimah Rodrigues Injury: BCCI Confirms High-Grade Hamstring Tear
The BCCI explained that Rodrigues’ injury was sustained during her stint in The Hundred and was subsequently examined in Bengaluru. The board said, "Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England. The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear."
The board further confirmed the extent of the setback, stating, "Consequently, she has been ruled out of the upcoming ACC Women’s Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan."
Rodrigues had joined Southern Brave for the 2026 edition of The Hundred, but her campaign was cut short by the injury. The latest assessment means she will now miss the remainder of India's immediate white-ball commitments, although the BCCI has not announced a specific recovery timeline.
Pratika Rawal Replaces Jemimah Rodrigues in Asia Cup Squad
The Women’s Selection Committee has named Pratika Rawal as Rodrigues’ replacement for the Asia Cup. Rawal, who has represented India in ODIs, returns to the national setup after recently missing the England Test because of an injury. Her inclusion gives India another batting option ahead of the T20 tournament.
India’s updated Asia Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud and Pratika Rawal.