Column | Sangh's Idea of India Is to Take Collective Responsibility To Build a Better Future For Bharat: Sunil Ambekar

Without discipline and moral restraint, individuals can become captive to limitless desires and immediate personal gain. This may lead them to place personal interests above the welfare of their fellow citizens and, at times, even above national interests. Thus, national unity and integrity depend on a society whose members uphold high ethical standards, sincerely care for each other and remain committed to the larger common good. Bharat needs citizens who are willing to devote their time, abilities and resources to national service—and, when the circumstances demand, even willing to make the supreme sacrifice for the country. This is why political struggle and economic growth, though essential, are not sufficient by themselves for national progress. They must be accompanied by sustained efforts for cultural awakening and character building. Together, these provide the moral foundations necessary for the long-term process of nation-building.