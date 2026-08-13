Editor's Note | Revolution, Reform and Rupture: The Eternal Contest to Define India

About a decade-and-a half ago, on the eve of Independence Day, I was engaged in a debate with a friend and colleague that reflected two opposing views of India. On our way back home, while waiting for a bus at Delhi’s busy ITO crossing, we were debating what India’s independence had really achieved. In our first jobs, fresh out of journalism school, we found ourselves on two opposite ends of the spectrum. Shaped by the idealism of Marxist thought, I struggled to see much worth in celebrating independence when all we saw around us was poverty, inequality and deprivation even decades after freedom.