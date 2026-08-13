Editor's Note | Revolution, Reform and Rupture: The Eternal Contest to Define India

About a decade-and-a half ago, on the eve of Independence Day, I was engaged in a debate with a friend and colleague that reflected two opposing views of India. On our way back home, while waiting for a bus at Delhi’s busy ITO crossing, we were debating what India’s independence had really achieved. In our first jobs, fresh out of journalism school, we found ourselves on two opposite ends of the spectrum. Shaped by the idealism of Marxist thought, I struggled to see much worth in celebrating independence when all we saw around us was poverty, inequality and deprivation even decades after freedom.
My colleague, by contrast, was an incurable optimist. His belief in India’s growth story and the promise of the future gave him the conviction that our nation would gradually reclaim its rightful place in the global order after centuries of colonial subjugation. Twenty minutes into our debate, after having missed at least two buses home, I noticed something across the road that, I believed, would settle the argument in my favour. An emaciated boy, no older than 12, was weaving through the traffic, selling paper tricolours for Rs 5 each.
“Ask him what freedom has given him,” I said to my friend, with a sense of exasperation. The pathos of that moment would have shaken the conviction of even the most ardent optimist. My friend had no answer. That young boy stood as a reminder that, even after decades of independence, millions of Indians were still struggling to make ends meet.
In reality, neither of us was entirely right, nor entirely wrong. India has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, built world-class institutions, become a leading digital economy and emerged as one of the defining powers of the 21st century. Yet, it also remains a country where inequality persists, where opportunity is unevenly distributed and where millions continue to struggle for the dignity that freedom had promised.
Perhaps no observation captures this paradox better than that of Amartya Sen, who famously remarked that whatever you can rightly say about India, the opposite is also true.
Every political vision promises a better India. Each proposes a different road to get there. And each demands a different price.
That contradiction is not India’s weakness. It is its defining reality. Fifteen years ago, my colleague and I were merely repeating a debate that we have been having with ourselves for centuries. The history of India is, in many ways, the history of competing ideas.
At every decisive moment, individuals have stood before choices that altered the country’s course.
When Siraj-ud-Daulah confronted the East India Company at Plassey in 1757, Mir Jafar chose to side with the foreign power. Historical accounts suggest that Robert Clive, who commanded the Company’s forces, had developed cold feet on the eve of the battle. He had barely 3,000 men against Siraj’s army of more than 50,000 and had initially counselled against an immediate engagement. But Jafar had already entered into a secret pact with Clive. His decision to hold back a large part of the Nawab’s forces helped seal Siraj ’s defeat.
Plassey opened the door to the East India Company’s political ascendancy in Bengal and, eventually, British domination of the subcontinent. Colonial rule would profoundly reshape India’s economy, institutions and society, leaving behind consequences that India would continue to grapple with long after independence.
But not everyone sided with the British.
A century after Plassey, another generation rose against colonial rule, convinced that it could be overthrown through armed resistance. At its head stood Bahadur Shah Zafar, an emperor largely in name. The vast Mughal Empire of his predecessors had disappeared. His authority barely extended beyond Delhi, and he had neither the army nor the resources to seriously challenge British power.
Zafar knew the odds were against him. Yet, when the rebels of 1857 arrived in Delhi and asked the ageing emperor to become the symbolic leader of their uprising, he eventually cast his lot with them.
The price was devastating. The rebellion was crushed, Delhi was retaken and members of the Mughal royal family were hunted down. Two of Zafar’s sons and one of his grandsons were executed by the British officer William Hodson. Zafar was put on trial, stripped of what remained of his imperial authority and exiled to Rangoon, where he died in 1862. The Mughal Empire ended with him.
The rebellion failed. The idea of resistance survived.
As citizens, we often judge ideas by the promises they make. We would do well to judge them equally by the price they ask us to pay.
Decades later, Mahatma Gandhi offered India an altogether different path. He persuaded millions that an empire could be challenged not by matching its violence, but by exposing its moral contradictions. Others disagreed. Bhagat Singh believed revolutionary sacrifice could awaken a nation. Subhas Chandra Bose believed freedom would ultimately have to be won on the battlefield.
Independent India continues to celebrate all three, even though they represented profoundly different visions of how freedom should be achieved.
The contest of ideas did not end with independence.
Jawaharlal Nehru, B.R. Ambedkar and their generation entrusted universal adult franchise to a nation that was overwhelmingly poor and largely illiterate. It was an audacious bet on democracy. Around the same time, China under Mao Zedong embraced a radically different political path, concentrating power in a one-party state while attempting a revolutionary transformation of its economy and society.
More than seven decades later, the larger question remains unresolved: does democracy produce development, or does development strengthen democracy? Can liberty and rapid economic transformation move together, or must one sometimes yield to the other?
The questions confronting India today are different in form, but not in spirit. Should the state remain the principal guarantor of welfare, or should it become primarily an enabler of enterprise? Should India’s future be shaped chiefly by economic growth, social justice, civilisational resurgence—or by some balance between them?
Every political vision promises a better India. Each proposes a different road to get there. And each demands a different price.
History offers only one certainty: no idea remains beyond challenge forever.
Outlook’s Independence Day issue is an invitation to participate in that enduring conversation. We have invited some of India’s foremost policymakers, economists, scholars, public intellectuals and political leaders to write about the idea of India they believe can best secure the nation’s future. Their essays disagree with one another. They were never meant to agree. A civilisation as old and as diverse as India has never advanced because everyone thought alike. It has advanced because every generation has argued passionately about the road ahead.
Fifteen years after that evening at the ITO crossing, I no longer believe that optimism and scepticism are opposing forces. A nation needs both. Optimism gives it the courage to dream. Scepticism reminds it of the work that remains unfinished.
As citizens, we often judge ideas by the promises they make. We would do well to judge them equally by the price they ask us to pay. For whichever path India ultimately chooses, it is only by understanding both its promise and its cost that we can truly live the freedom that began with our tryst with destiny.
Neeraj Thakur is editor, Outlook
(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 31 issue, 'Whose Idea of India?', in which India’s noted public intellectuals, policymakers, cultural practitioners, political leaders, scholars and economists write in detail about the idea of India they believe can best secure the nation’s future as we celebrate 80 years of independence.)