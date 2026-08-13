Not Brendon McCullum! Ashwin’s Pick For Next CSK Coach Is This Ex-England Captain

“It must be remembered that the trade window is ongoing. And CSK are still without a coach. This makes discussing trade deals very hard. While there are rumors about a Hardik Pandya trade for Khaleel Ahmed and Shivam Dube, the incoming coach might feel he could extract the best out of Khaleel or Dube. Let’s not forget that Dube has played in beast mode for CSK themselves two to three years back,” he added.